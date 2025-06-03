QuickLink StudioPro™ and StudioEdge™ Become NDI Certified

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 3, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, announces that its award-winning StudioPro™ and StudioEdge™ platforms are now NDI Certified. As NDI Certified solutions, StudioPro and StudioEdge can now provide true interoperability and seamless performance within the NDI ecosystem. The latest variations of these solutions can be seen at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 4643).

As part of the NDI Certification, StudioPro and StudioEdge were tested by the NDI team to analyze interoperability, glass-to-glass latency, image compression and quality, NDI formats, user interface experience and more. “Both StudioPro and StudioEdge passed the rigorous testing process, and we are happy to report that both products are now NDI Certified,” says Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink. “This achievement is a strong testament to the quality and reliability of our solutions.”

The world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. With an astounding one-frame delay, StudioPro ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations.

StudioPro functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions. This simplicity is paired with in-built NewBlue Captivate™ graphics, as standard within all StudioPro models, to create a solution that is exceptionally easy-to-use, with industry-leading on-air graphics, titles and animation. Without StudioPro, creators face the inconvenience of extensive training on outdated systems, the financial burden of outsourcing to external companies and lip synchronization issues.

QuickLink StudioPro also supports ASIO audio devices over IP and offers advanced audio mixing capabilities, allowing for precise tuning of audio to perfection. The platform’s AI-driven advanced noise reduction, echo cancellation and studio audio features ensure crystal-clear audio quality.

With QuickLink StudioEdge, AV professionals, broadcasters and production teams can seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall™ into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge allows users to create real-time group conversations, panel discussions, and live interviews as it can manage any combination of remote guests from around the world, with direct communication and chat support for guidance. The system offers a browser-based remote-control interface via QuickLink’s cloud platform, from any global location. QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote-control expertise over production elements.

StudioEdge supports four channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall remote guests. It can be seamlessly integrated into the production suite via IP and hardware inputs/outputs. The powerful solution supports direct, off-air communication between operator and remote guest(s) offering complete control over the production.