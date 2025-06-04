EAW Adds UXA4807D to Fixed Installation Amplifier Line

FRANKLIN, MA, JUNE 4, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW)® adds the UXA4807D to its successful installation amplifier line. With this addition, UXA installation amplifiers are perfectly matched with EAW’s Engineered Solutions Loudspeakers for fast, seamless system integration and reliable performance for years to come. The UXA4807D will debut at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 6343 / Demo Room W224G).

UXA installation amplifiers offer onboard processing that includes FIR and limiter settings called Greyboxes. Greyboxes come preloaded and can be assigned to each output from a pull-down menu using intuitive software. Ample user-adjustable EQ, limiter/compressor and delay settings are available to fine tune the installation.

“Through the creation of the UXA Installation Series and specifically the UXA4807D, we are making it easier and faster to specify and integrate EAW systems,” says TJ Smith, president of EAW. “We understand that today’s consultants and integrators do not have time to review mountains of specifications and download settings. EAW UXA installation amplifiers save time during specification, integration and commissioning to provide trustworthy and long-lasting results.”

Multiple input signal formats come standard – Dante®, four analog and SPDIF signals are available in the UXA4807D’s comprehensive input matrix mixer.

To eliminate tampering, there are no front panel controls. All amplifier control is accomplished using a web browser when connected to the amplifier’s integrated Wi-Fi access point or hardwired TCP/IP connection. For larger systems, multiple UXA amplifiers can be monitored and controlled with EAW’s award-winning Resolution 2 software.

The Power Factor Corrected (PFC) universal power supply is efficient and tolerant of mains disturbances. UXA amplifiers operate from mains voltages of 100-240 volts and 50 or 60 Hertz. ErP and EnergySTAR compliance mean operating costs are reduced. UXA amplifiers recover from a loss of mains power quickly, passing audio from the analog inputs within 10 seconds from application of power.