Pliant Technologies Debuts New CrewCom Dante/AES67 Interface and New CrewCom Charger at InfoComm 2025

ORLANDO, FL, JUNE 3, 2025 — Pliant Technologies a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, debuts two new additions to its renowned CrewCom system at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 5049), the CXD-32CF 32×32 I/O Digital Audio Network Interface along with its new Six-Bay Battery Charger (PBT-6BAY-01). The newly available PHS-IEHU in-ear universal fit miniature headset will also be on display at the show.

The CXD-32CF 32×32 I/O Digital Audio Network Interface is a 32×32 48kHz I/O device that supports Dante® and AES67. It provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure via EtherCon Copper and Dual LC Fiber connections. This half-rack device can be powered with either net power over a CrewNet copper connection or via the supplied 48VDC power supply (PPS-48V-02).

Combined with the upcoming release of CrewWare 2.0 software, this new hardware interface will easily integrate into the CrewNet ecosystem, creating a bridge between CrewCom and other digital audio network-based devices that are standard throughout the industry. The new CXD-32CF is ideal for AV applications such as broadcast, larger productions/events, rental houses, larger theatre productions and houses of worship. The CXD-32CF is scheduled to be available in the summer of 2025, with a new release of CrewWare (Version 2.0) expected to launch within this same timeframe as well.

Pliant is also showing its new PBT-6BAY-01 Six-Bay Battery Charger at InfoComm for the first time. Engineered with professional users in mind, the new PBT-6BAY-01 is designed to support the efficient charging of CrewCom Lithium-Polymer batteries (PBT-LIP-01) outside of CrewCom devices. It offers a reliable and space-efficient solution for maintaining uninterrupted system operation in demanding environments. It provides simultaneous charging for up to six batteries, allowing users to manage larger battery inventories with ease. Batteries can be charged from empty to full in approximately 2.5 hours, minimizing downtime and optimizing workflow continuity.

Designed with flexibility and portability in mind, the unit measures just seven inches in length, three inches in width, and two inches in height. This compact footprint enables technicians to deploy multiple chargers in tight spaces, making it an ideal solution for a range of AV applications including broadcast facilities, live event productions, and other applications where space efficiency is critical. The PBT-6BAY-01 is also scheduled to be available in summer 2025.

The newly available PHS-IEHU in-ear universal fit miniature headset will also be on display at the show. Designed with both comfort and flexibility in mind, it features silicone ear concha locks and earbuds and supports either left or right ear orientation. The headset is compatible with custom ear molds from trusted manufacturers like Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics, offering a personalized fit for individual users. Despite its high-performance features, the PHS-IEHU remains an affordable option, making it an excellent choice for users seeking professional-grade audio at a reasonable price.