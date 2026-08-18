QuickLink Showcases New 4K Capabilities Across StudioEdge™ and StudioCall™ at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 18, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, will spotlight a major leap forward in remote guest contribution quality at IBC 2026 (Stand 7.C19), with the introduction of StudioEdge‑4K, the first 4K model in the StudioEdge™ lineup, and new native 4K 60fps support for StudioCall™. Together, these advancements mark a significant evolution in QuickLink’s remote production ecosystem, enabling broadcasters and media organizations to deliver richer, sharper and more flexible 4K workflows.

StudioEdge‑4K builds on QuickLink’s award‑winning remote guest platform with a new generation of high‑resolution capability. Designed for professional production environments, StudioEdge‑4K combines native 4K 60fps StudioCall ingest with NVIDIA‑powered AI Upscaling for contributors joining from widely used communication platforms. Whether a guest connects through StudioCall, Zoom or Microsoft Teams, StudioEdge‑4K enables production teams to deliver a consistent 4K output.

At IBC 2026, QuickLink will unveil how StudioCall contributors can now deliver native 4K 60fps when using a compatible video device, allowing productions to preserve the resolution and frame rate of a caller’s native 4K source. These 4K feeds can be output from StudioEdge‑4K over 4K SDI and NDI, providing seamless integration into modern broadcast and live production workflows.

For contributors joining through platforms where native 4K is not available, StudioEdge-4K uses NVIDIA-powered AI Upscaling to intelligently enhance HD video to 4K. This enables production teams to maintain a consistent high-resolution output while continuing to connect guests through familiar communication platforms.

“StudioEdge-4K gives production teams a new level of flexibility in how they bring remote contributors into a professional 4K workflow,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “With native 4K 60fps support through StudioCall and NVIDIA-powered AI Upscaling for contributors joining from platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, productions can achieve a consistent 4K output without changing how their contributors connect.”

StudioEdge-4K gives broadcasters, media organizations and enterprise users a flexible way to incorporate remote contributors into professional 4K workflows, combining native 4K contribution, NVIDIA-powered AI video enhancement and professional 4K SDI and NDI connectivity. This latest evolution of StudioEdge reflects QuickLink’s continued commitment to advancing remote production technology and supporting the future of live and recorded content creation.