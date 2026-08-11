DPA Microphones Appoints Raul Contreras as West Coast Regional Sales Manager

LONGMONT, COLORADO, AUGUST 11, 2026 ― DPA Microphones welcomes Raul Contreras as its new West Coast Regional Sales Manager. In this role, Contreras will oversee sales and customer relationships throughout the western United States, supporting DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio and Wisycom, while working closely with dealers, distributors and end users to further strengthen the company’s presence across the region.

Contreras, who steps into the role following the retirement of industry veteran John Root, brings more than 15 years of experience in driving business growth, strategic partnerships and brand development across the pro audio, music technology and consumer product industries. Throughout his career, Contreras has held leadership positions with respected global brands, including Native Instruments, Monster Energy and HOTPIT Autofest. It was in these positions that he built strong relationships with channel partners, developed go-to-market strategies and led initiatives that expanded market presence and revenue across North America and Latin America.

Additionally, Contreras’ background in sales, marketing, channel development and business strategy gives him a unique understanding of the needs of dealers, systems integrators, content creators and audio professionals. This diverse experience positions him to help customers identify the solutions that best suit their needs, while helping DPA continue to grow.

“We are pleased to welcome Raul to the DPA team,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DPA Microphones USA. “Raul’s extensive experience working with premium technology brands and channel partners, combined with his genuine passion for building long-term customer relations, makes him a perfect addition to our team. His strategic mindset, industry knowledge and customer-first approach ensure that he will make valuable contributions to expanding our brands.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to build my career with leading brands like Monster Energy in the CPG world and Native Instruments and iZotope in the MI industry,” says Contreras. “As I begin this next chapter, I am honored to represent DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio and Wisycom, brands known for setting the benchmark for excellence and high standards in quality.”

Contreras will work closely with dealers, consultants, rental providers, systems integrators and audio professionals across the West Coast to identify solutions that deliver exceptional performance for live sound, broadcast, corporate, house of worship, recording and installed audio applications. This addition further reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer service worldwide.