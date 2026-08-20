NUGEN Audio Launches New Post and Producer Subscription Plans at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 20, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio announces the launch of its new Post Plan and Producer Plan, two flexible subscription offerings designed to give audio professionals short‑term access to the brand’s most essential plug‑ins at IBC 2026 (Pod P27). Built for project‑based workflows, these plans provide a cost‑effective way for users to access the exact tools they need, only for as long as they need them. Show attendees can explore the plans firsthand, receive guided demonstrations and get a closer look at how each subscription supports real‑world workflows.

With creative and technical demands shifting from month to month, the new NUGEN Audio subscription model allows mixers, editors and producers to scale their toolset in real time. Whether tackling immersive upmixing for a streaming series or mastering a single track for release, subscribers can activate the appropriate plan for a specific project, pause it when the work is complete and restart it whenever new demands arise.

The Post Plan delivers NUGEN’s full suite of audio post‑production tools, including VisLM, Halo Upmix, Halo Downmix, Halo Vision, Paragon, LM‑Correct with DynApt, ISL with DSP extension, DialogCheck and more. Designed for dialogue editing, loudness compliance and multi‑platform delivery for surround and immersive workflows, the Post Plan equips users with the same trusted tools found in professional post houses worldwide.

The Producer Plan offers NUGEN’s essential music production plug‑ins, including MasterCheck, Paragon ST, ISLst, SEQ‑ST, Stereoizer, Monofilter, Visualizer and others. Ideal for mixing, mastering and pre‑production, the Producer Plan gives music creators access to the brand’s most relied‑upon tools for achieving clarity, precision and competitive loudness.

A key advantage of these new subscription options is the ability for audio professionals to align plug‑in costs directly with client billing. Instead of absorbing the expense of a full bundle purchase, users can activate a subscription for the duration of a specific project and invoice it as part of the production budget. This model supports freelancers, independent studios and project‑based teams who need access to high‑end tools without committing to long‑term licenses.

“Subscriptions can make it easier to align software costs with client work, helping you access the tools you need when you need them, without a large upfront investment,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “Now, your plug‑in subscription can be part of your per‑project costs, paused during projects that don’t require the tools and then restarted when one of the solutions needs to come to the rescue.”

The Producer Plan starts at £19 per month or £199 per year, while the Post Plan starts at £49/ per month or £499 per year. Both plans are available now at nugenaudio.com/subscriptions/.