QuickLink Expands StudioEdge With WhatsApp, Cisco Webex and Enhanced Microsoft Teams Support

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, announces a major expansion to its award‑winning StudioEdge™ remote contribution platform, introducing new support for WhatsApp and Cisco Webex, along with enhanced integration for Microsoft Teams. These updates, which will be showcased at IBC 2026 (Stand 7.C19), further strengthen StudioEdge as a unified, multi‑platform solution for connecting remote guests, experts and contributors into professional production environments.

Designed for broadcasters and professional production teams, StudioEdge enables broadcast-quality, discrete audio and video remote contributions from leading video conferencing platforms, already with support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall™. With the addition of WhatsApp and Cisco Webex, production teams can now bring in participants through the communication platforms they use every day, reducing barriers for contributors and simplifying remote workflows across broadcast, media and enterprise environments.

The latest Microsoft Teams enhancements further expand StudioEdge’s flexibility for professional production workflows. This includes support for multiple callers from a single Teams meeting. Additional capabilities include notifications when guests join, active speaker and screen sharing support, and compatibility with Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) environments.

At IBC 2026, QuickLink will showcase these expanded capabilities, demonstrating how StudioEdge continues to evolve as a flexible, scalable and reliable remote guest ecosystem. The new integrations allow organizations to streamline remote production, adapt to changing workflow demands and maintain broadcast‑quality connectivity from anywhere in the world.

“Remote contribution is now a fundamental part of modern production, and flexibility is key to making it work,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “By adding support for WhatsApp and Cisco Webex, alongside enhanced Microsoft Teams integration, StudioEdge gives production teams greater choice in how they connect remote contributors while allowing guests to participate through the platforms they already use.”

With its expanded multi‑platform toolkit, StudioEdge empowers teams to introduce remote participants into live or recorded productions with greater choice, flexibility and consistency, ensuring seamless contribution across diverse environments and communication preferences. IBC attendees can experience the enhanced platform firsthand and explore how the award-winning solution continues to set the standard for modern remote production.