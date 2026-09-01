Pronology Introduces New StreamFile Core Capabilities at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge broadcast workflow solutions, showcases the newest capabilities for its StreamFile Core™ platform at the 2026 IBC Show (Stand 1.F53). These latest enhancements include a new Shot List player, optional Linux support, expanded channel management and enhanced security features.

StreamFile Core is a cloud-based or on-premises web platform that receives IP video protocols and encodes them into professional formats including ProRes, DNx, HEVC and H.264. The platform bridges IP-based production and file-based workflows, integrating technologies including NewTek NDI®, Haivision SRT, JPEG XS and SMPTE ST 2110. StreamFile Core can also output SRT or NDI streams, allowing it to function as a relay between other IP-based tools and those that require NDI or SRT.

“StreamFile Core has always been about bridging the gap between live, IP-based production and the file-based workflows that organizations depend on,” says Jonathan Aroesty, President and Founder of Pronology. “These new capabilities make that connection even more useful for production teams and content creators who need to move quickly from live video to finished content.”

StreamFile Core’s new Shot List player allows users to create timecode-accurate sub-clips from multiple angles, making it particularly useful for social media and digital content teams that need rapid access to VOD media from live environments. The DVR-style clipping interface includes keyboard shortcuts designed for users already familiar with professional video editing software, enabling them to quickly find and create clips without sending content through a traditional editing workflow.

“Social media teams are increasingly expected to turn live production into content almost immediately,” adds Aroesty. “The Shot List player gives them a fast and precise way to find the moments they need, work across multiple angles and create clips with timecode accuracy.”

Pronology has ported StreamFile Core and its award-winning encoder, mRes, to run on Linux, providing an additional operating-system choice while taking advantage of Linux’s reliability and stability for long-running media applications.

“Moving to Linux is an important step for the long-term future of the platforms,” says Aroesty. “Linux is particularly well suited to a system like StreamFile Core, which is often expected to operate continuously in demanding production environments. Customers can select the environment that best fits their infrastructure. Also, channel grouping and subset management lets multiple teams work within the same provisioned hardware while keeping media and metadata separate and secure.”

IBC 2026 marks Pronology’s first time exhibiting with its own stand after several years of participating within technical partner booths. “It’s exciting for us to have our own stand at IBC to showcase our full range of industry solutions,” adds Aroesty. “Europe has always been an important market for Pronology, and IBC gives us an opportunity to reconnect with customers and partners in the region.”

StreamFile Core has been used by customers around the world to ingest millions of hours of IP media content. Pronology is looking forward to showing the next evolution of the StreamFile Core platform at IBC with faster access to content, flexible deployment options, stronger security and support for modern production environments.