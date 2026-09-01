EAW Introduces NT119S and NT219S Subwoofers: A New Standard in Large‑format Low‑frequency Performance

FRANKLIN, MA, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW®) announces the launch of the NT119S and NT219S, two new premier-class active subwoofers engineered to deliver unprecedented low-frequency output, extension and deployment flexibility for modern production environments. Designed as the perfect low-frequency partners to the NT206L and NT208L line arrays, the new Newport Series subs bring next-generation power, displacement and control to both flown and ground-stacked configurations. Alongside the new subwoofer offerings, the brand is also releasing v1.1 of its OAA, Online Array Assistant platform.

The NT119S redefines what a large-format subwoofer can achieve. Powered by 4000W of onboard amplification and a newly developed 19-inch high-excursion driver, it delivers 25% more displacement than traditional 18-inch designs. The result is a remarkable 136dB Max SPL and low-frequency extension down to 25 Hz—performance typically associated with 21-inch systems, but in a more agile, array-ready footprint.

For event production companies and installers seeking a meaningful upgrade from conventional single 18-inch subs, the NT119S offers a compelling combination of output, accuracy and value. As part of EAW’s premier Newport Series, it ensures fast, predictable deployment and exceptional performance at a fraction of the cost of competitive offerings.

The NT219S sets a new benchmark for large‑scale low‑frequency reinforcement. Featuring dual 19-inch high‑excursion drivers and 8000W of onboard power, it delivers a massive 142dB Max SPL with extension to 25 Hz. Engineered for maximum VLF energy and headroom, the NT219S provides the acoustic weight required to anchor high‑stakes touring, festival and arena‑level productions.

For customers who traditionally rely on dual 18-inch systems, the NT219S offers a step-change in performance, going lower, louder and cleaner while maintaining the deployment simplicity and predictable voicing that define the Newport Series. Whether flown or ground‑stacked, it delivers unrivaled performance‑to‑value in its class.

Both NT119S and NT219S are designed for seamless integration into Newport Series systems, offering array‑ready enclosures for flown or stacked configurations, premier‑class DSP and amplification for consistent voicing across the series, as well as predictable, streamlined deployment for production companies and installers at any scale.

Representing a significant update to EAW’s Online Array Assistant, OAA v1.1 enhances system design accuracy and usability. V1.1 now supports throw distances of up to 300 feet and incorporates the NT206L high frequency boost button. V1.1 also reports total array weight and bottom of array height. A subwoofer array guide is included to aid in the fast and reliable setup of common subwoofer arrays such as cardioid and end-fire. Together, these enhancements give users more powerful and precise prediction tools for streamlined Newport deployment workflows.

“Low-frequency performance is foundational to the modern live experience,” says Geoff McKinnon, Senior Director of Engineering at Eastern Acoustic Works. “The NT119S, NT219S and corresponding OAA update enable us to provide our customers with the power, extension and control they need, minus the complexity or cost typically associated with this level of output.”

The NT119S and NT219S are available now through EAW’s global network of authorized partners, while the latest version of the brand’s OAA software is immediately available to download.