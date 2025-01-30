QuickLink Announces Official Integration of Zoom Into StudioEdge™ and StudioPro™

SAN ANTONIO, TX, JANUARY 30, 2025 – QuickLink, providers of industry-leading video production and contribution solutions, has today announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Communications, Inc. to officially integrate Zoom into QuickLink’s award-winning solutions.

This partnership sees Zoom seamlessly integrated into StudioEdge™ and StudioPro™, supporting the integration of high-quality Zoom callers into productions. StudioEdge, a ground-breaking, multi-platform remote guest solution, allows production teams to easily incorporate various video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype and StudioCall callers, into productions with a single, powerful solution. Utilizing AI-technology powered by NVIDIA, users can further enhance the video and audio quality of Zoom, and other video conferencing platforms.

StudioPro™, the world’s most easy-to-use video production platform, also sees Zoom seamlessly integrated. This powerful and intuitive solution allows users to create true-to-life, ultra-low latency production experiences without the complexity of legacy systems. StudioPro is the ideal solution for broadcast, corporate, house of worship, education and government production environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome QuickLink to the Zoom Developer Ecosystem. This integration with our Meeting SDK technology demonstrates the power of leveraging Zoom’s robust AV capabilities directly within industry-leading products like StudioEdge and StudioPro. We are excited to be working with QuickLink to modernize remote contribution workflows that are scalable, reliable, and deliver high-quality AV experiences for professional broadcasters,” said Andy Carluccio, Head of Client Innovation at Zoom.

With the integration of Zoom, QuickLink customers can now seamlessly integrate the highest-quality, 1080p Full HD Zoom callers into its workflow, while also providing discrete, isolated audio for full production control.

“We are proud to be working with Zoom to empower creators with a single, easy-to-use solution for integrating Zoom callers into professional productions,” said Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “With StudioEdge, the integration of Zoom callers into news broadcasts, talk shows, entertainment shows, radio and other live productions has never been easier.”

Rees adds: “Since the launch of StudioEdge at IBC Show 2024, the solution has made waves across the media and entertainment industry and has been recognised with a number of prestigious awards. The seamless integration of Zoom callers signifies a milestone in providing a single, coherent solution for managing remote guests and Zoom’s SDKs offer the most potential to advance our integrations.”