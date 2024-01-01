Cult of Magic creates haunting performances with KRK GoAux

MILAN, JANUARY 29, 2025 ― Cult of Magic is an interdisciplinary artistic collective based in Milan, Italy, specializing in creating immersive performances that blend contemporary dance, music, and performance art into a unique, captivating experience. Known for its innovative approach to exploring profound themes through movement, sound, and light, the group often collaborates with prestigious European cultural institutions.

The group was founded in 2017 by Composer and Director Francesco Sacco, along with Samira Cogliandro and Giada Vailati, who both choreograph and dance for the collective. The three founding members were later joined by Luca Pasquino, who is also a director and composer.

Cult of Magic’s recent project, “FEAR OF THE DARK – first study,” was performed with an immersive light and sound design, with the goal of heightening and enriching guests’ other senses during the show, which took place inside a former church in Venice. To elevate the musical aspect of their performance, the collective relied on KRK GoAux Portable Studio Monitors to ensure that every note and rhythm resonated beautifully.

Directed by Sacco, Vailati, and Pasquino, “FEAR OF THE DARK” was choreographed and performed by Vailati, while Sacco and Pasquino created the original score. “For this project, we needed a completely different audio system because of the natural reverb of the venue,” says Sacco. “We decided to use KRK speakers not just to compose the original score but also as the PA during the show. We used three pairs of GoAux monitors for the performance, which resulted in a punctual sound and avoided the rumble of a classic stereo sound system in a big space.”

With the GoAux, the team created an immersive atmosphere that captivated the audience. “After studying the church layout, we were able to easily integrate the KRK speakers into the space with four positioned towards the audience and two facing the apse,” adds Pasquino. “The GoAux allowed us to achieve a sound that was immersive and airy but also well-defined.”

Sacco and the members of the Cult of Magic collective consider the GoAux to be unique within its genre. The monitors’ design and capabilities resonate with Cult of Magic’s artistic visions, making the speakers a standout choice for the group’s creative endeavors.

“I found the GoAux to be very defined and sharp; the sound quality is impressive for smaller speakers,” says Sacco. “I have never found portable speakers with such a professional sound level. They also have great volume control despite their size, so that helped us to reach the exact result we wanted for the project. The GoAux are also super light and easy to carry around, which is critical when you have to move around in a city like Venice, with no possibility of transporting your gear by car.”

With Bluetooth capabilities and an impressive array of features, the monitors offer a perfect blend of convenience and performance that make it an ideal choice when the group is on the go. “The Bluetooth connection works perfectly, even when we are using it with low frequencies; the speakers perform well and deliver a rich and full sound,” says Pasquino. “There’s no comparison to other portable Bluetooth speakers I’ve tried, both in terms of sound balance and definition. Moreover, these speakers allow me to mix music anywhere I want.”

Sacco has been a devoted user of KRK products for years, showcasing a deep familiarity and appreciation for the brand’s offerings. “I learned about KRK from other musicians and colleagues in the industry and have been using the gear for a while now,” he shares. “The first pair of monitors I owned were the KRK ROKITs, which I still use in my home studio today.” Pasquino is also well-acquainted with the brand. “KRK speakers were the first monitors I bought for making music productions,” he explains. “Since then, I have developed a very personal sound, partly because of those speakers, and I still have not replaced them.”

Looking ahead, Cult of Magic is eager to resume its creative momentum by integrating KRK gear into future projects. “All the music we compose for any Cult of Magic project is made on KRK monitors. We want to continue experimenting with spatialized sound using a large number of small speakers,” says Sacco.

The group is currently working on an electronic/techno album, using KRK for composing and mixing. The group also plans to incorporate KRK for its future performances and projects, such as the continuation of “FEAR OF THE DARK.” In the next few months, the group will bring the project to a further development phase that will include a cast of five performers, set design work, and a sound installation that will be inaugurated in Milan next May.