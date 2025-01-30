Masque Sound Brings Sound Designer Adam Fisher’s Vision to Life for Director Jamie Lloyd’s Acclaimed Broadway Revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, Sunset Blvd.

NEW YORK, JANUARY 30, 2025 — When SUNSET BLVD. made its exhilarating return to Broadway, Sound Designer Adam Fisher turned to Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, to bring director Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s thrilling musical to life at the renowned St. James Theatre. The collaboration delivered an extraordinary auditory experience, overcoming significant challenges and enhancing the production’s sonic identity.

Fisher’s collaboration with Masque Sound was his first with the rental house and his first as a lead designer on Broadway. “I had never worked with Masque Sound before, but my Associate Sound Designer Josh Hummel and Production Sound Engineer Mike Wojchik have a good relationship with Scott Kalata at Masque Sound, which ultimately convinced me to work with them. I had many excellent conversations with Scott and the level of support and innovation Masque Sound brought to the table exceeded all expectations. I was also very impressed with how the company handled the complex and unique outside RF requirements that were required for this show.”

The revival of SUNSET BLVD. originally began at the Savoy Theatre in London, which is a much smaller space with no real proscenium. “For London, we designed a system based around d&b audiotechnik speakers, which worked well for that venue,” adds Fisher. “Transitioning to New York, we needed to maintain the show’s sonic identity while adapting to the significantly larger St. James Theatre on Broadway.”

To meet the demands of the St. James, Masque Sound supplied Fisher and his team with nearly 220 speakers, all from d&b audiotechnik. The custom d&b loudspeaker package included XSL8s and XSL12s for the main PA; a V7P cluster; 44S front fills; E6 for fills, delays and surround; E8s for foldback; d&b Y10P for effects; supported by D40 amplifiers. “It was my first time using d&b’s XSL system, but its ability to scale up and deliver consistent sound quality was critical,” says Fisher. “This speaker setup expanded the surround sound elements of the production and enhanced the orchestra’s audio, providing rich, immersive sound to every seat in the house. I was very appreciative that Masque Sound was able to provide such a large speaker package.”

Fisher also praised the Broadway-specific upgrades made possible by Masque Sound.“I am a big DiGiCo fan, so we used a DiGiCo Quantum 7 for front-of-house mixingfed by approximately 120 inputs, with a Fourier Audio transform.engine to host VST plug-ins,” adds Fisher. “Additional audio gear includes a QLab5 for FX, as well as several plug-ins including a McDSP FutzBox, TC Electronic VSS4 HD and VSS3, and LiquidSonics Seventh Heaven. The result was a significant enhancement to the auditory experience.”

A unique challenge for Fisher happens at the start of Act Two when star Tom Francis performs the title track of the show outside the theater on 44th Street, amidst the hustle and bustle of Times Square. According to Fisher, “This required an incredibly complex wireless solution. The performer’s voice had to be transmitted back into the auditorium and synchronized with the live orchestra with zero latency while at the same time, the actor needed to hear the orchestra clearly while navigating a highly hostile RF environment. Masque Sound’s expertise in RF technology and its partnership with Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) proved invaluable. Masque designed a custom solution that involved a small cart with three antennas that goes up 44th Street. We have a set of antennas on top of the marquee, so when the lead actor goes outside, he’s on that set of antennas. As he gets halfway up the street, we switch to the cart, which bounces the signal back to the marquee. This acts like a relay station back to the theater. When he walks back in, we switch back to the marquee antenna. Masque Sound’s support was instrumental in this, as the outdoor component is very unique to this production.”

The production utilizes Sennheiser 6000 series transmitters and antennas inside the St. James Theatre, including the foyer and stairwells, with Wisycom antennas used for the outside component. Lectrosonics IEM systems were suggested by Masque Sound and used for their low latency. All performers are mic’d up with DPA 4066 microphones.

“Masque Sound provided a custom audio package that seamlessly addressed all the production’s requirements,” says Fisher. “There isn’t a bad seat in the house, and that’s a testament to the collaboration and expertise Masque Sound brought to this production.”

SUNSET BLVD. is now playing at the St. James Theatre, delivering an unforgettable experience for Broadway audiences, thanks to the artistry and technical ingenuity of Adam Fisher, Masque Sound, and the entire production team.

“Adam Fisher is an industry leading sound designer because he’s brilliant, does impeccable work and he’s also a super nice guy,” says Scott Kalata, director of sales, Masque Sound. “Masque Sound looks forward to supporting Adam and his Associate Josh Hummel for years to come.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BLVD. is reimagined by six-time Olivier-winning and Tony®-nominated director Jamie Lloyd in a “scorching, brilliant revival” the New York Post calls “Broadway’s most exhilarating show in years.” Nicole Scherzinger’s Olivier-winning turn as the immortal Norma Desmond is “a wonder to behold,” raves USA Today. Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, SUNSET BLVD. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.