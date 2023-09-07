Qualtrics X4 Returns to Salt Lake City March 7-9, 2023

After a two-year hiatus, the world’s largest gathering of experience management visionaries, leaders and operators is back live at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City

Legendary actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds to deliver headline keynote at X4

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that X4™: The Experience Management Summit will take place in Salt Lake City March 7-9, 2023. After a two-year hiatus, the world’s largest gathering of experience management professionals is back live at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds will deliver a headline keynote.

“X4 has clearly become THE must-not-miss event for business, across every industry and department,” said Qualtrics Chief Category & Brand Officer Kylan Lundeen. “Everyone from CEOs to program leaders and operators leave X4 with a shared vision and strategies for how to put experience at the center of their businesses. We’re excited to deliver the practical knowledge, inspirational experiences and real-world innovation that will inspire attendees to go above and beyond when it comes to creating the kind of customer and employee experiences that help them win in the market.”

Ten thousand attendees in Salt Lake City will hear from eight visionary keynote speakers, with Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin and Founder & Executive Chairman Ryan Smith set to kick off the event. Attendees will also learn from more than 80 brands that are winning on experience—from AmEx to Disney—and get a firsthand look at Qualtrics’ latest product innovations. At X4, everyone from CEOs to program managers will be inspired to win on experience and learn practical ways to help their organizations create more human connections with customers and employees.

The event will feature customer-led success story presentations and breakout sessions from leading experience management experts to inspire and educate attendees. Networking experiences and hands-on trainings will help attendees build deeper relationships with one another and drive immediate impact for their organizations.

Legendary actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds will deliver a headline keynote on why creating authentic human connections is good business. From his film production company and digital marketing agency to his ventures in telecom and gin – time after time, Reynolds has done things his way, using a human touch to create brands that people can’t help but love.

