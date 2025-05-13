Qrvey Launches Version 9: A Transformational Leap in Embedded Analytics for SaaS Companies

This Product Release Delivers Powerful New Capabilities That Empower SaaS Providers to Scale, Customize and Deliver Best-in-Class Self-Service Analytics to Their End Users

Qrvey, the leading embedded analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies, is proud to announce the release of Qrvey 9, a major milestone that redefines the embedded analytics experience.

Introducing Qrvey 9

New product release delivers powerful capabilities that empower SaaS providers to deliver best-in-class self-service analytics to their end users.

Qrvey 9 goes beyond feature enhancements – it’s a transformative step forward. With a fully containerized Kubernetes architecture, new multi-cloud deployment support including Microsoft Azure, and a unified dashboard experience, Qrvey 9 unlocks unprecedented flexibility, scalability, and end-user empowerment.

“Multi-tenant self-service analytics is not a use case for Qrvey, it is our mission,” said Arman Eshraghi, CEO and founder of Qrvey. “Now with multi-cloud support and even more powerful self-service analytics with AI-driven insights, Qrvey stands apart as the most capable analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies to deploy to their customers.”

Qrvey 9 not only strengthens the platform’s back-end performance and architectural scalability, but also sharpens the front-end experience for both builders and business users. With this release, SaaS companies can offer more granular customization, deeper insights, and a more collaborative analytics workflow to their customers.

Key Highlights of Qrvey 9

Multi-Cloud Deployment With Microsoft Azure Support

SaaS organizations now have the flexibility to deploy to their preferred cloud service providers, including Azure or AWS, making Qrvey the ideal platform for any SaaS company with a multi-cloud strategy. Its new cloud-agnostic, container-based architecture supports modern DevOps workflows and aligns with today’s SaaS demands.

Enhanced Multi-Tenant Self-Service Analytics

Qrvey 9 introduces a completely unified dashboard experience designed for today’s multi-tenant SaaS environments. With new Dataset Views, a SaaS customer’s end users can define metrics, perform calculations, pivot data, and create personalized dashboards. This level of self-service analytics sets a new benchmark for flexibility and customization.

Customer-Driven Improvements Across the Platform

Qrvey 9 incorporates numerous enhancements inspired by direct customer feedback.

These enhancements ensure a more powerful and collaborative embedded analytics experience, including:

Databricks as a data source for both live and managed datasets.

Dashboard subscriptions enable tenant end customers to create their own dashboard subscription schedules and subscribe others to dashboards and reports.

Comprehensive Download Manager offers a centralized log of all scheduled and downloaded files.

“Qrvey 9 brings to the table some incredible enhancements – the biggest release we’ve seen yet,” said Ryan Quackenbush, Group Product Manager at JobNimbus, a Qrvey customer. “We’re particularly excited about the revamped dashboard creation experience, native dashboard sharing options, dataset creation and subscription improvements. On top of that, the snappier/cleaner UI has us absolutely pumped to bring this to our customers.”

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leading embedded analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies. Qrvey offers insight for your customers, agility for your product team and growth for your business.

With its no-code and API-first approach, Qrvey empowers SaaS businesses to embed powerful data capabilities and GenAI seamlessly into their applications. Qrvey delivers a complete, end-to-end multi-tenant analytics platform that deploys entirely within their customers’ cloud environments, and allows product teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance of customer-facing analytics. By using Qrvey’s platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS companies can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Learn more at qrvey.com.

