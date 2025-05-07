Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled Solutions Take Harvard Athletics Game-Day Broadcast Productions to the Next Level

CAMBRIDGE, MA, MAY 7, 2025 – Harvard University’s Athletics Department has significantly advanced its sports broadcasting capabilities through the integration of Dante-enabled equipment including the Model 204 and Model 205 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante® Interface and Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine from Studio Technologies. Under the leadership of Imry Halevi, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Harvard now produces approximately 325 live broadcasts annually, covering home games for 40 of its 42 varsity teams.

In recent years, Harvard Athletics has centralized its production operations, shifting from on-site setups to a remote production model. Two central control rooms, located at the basketball and hockey facilities, now manage nearly all Harvard sports broadcasts. This shift has been aided by the implementation of Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled audio equipment, including the Model 204 and Model 205 Announcer’s Consoles. These devices allow commentators to seamlessly connect from any location on campus, utilizing the university’s robust, unified network infrastructure.

“In the past, setting up for a swim meet or any other event required transporting massive amounts of gear to the site,” says Halevi. “Now, with Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled commentator stations, we simply plug in and everything integrates effortlessly. Whether it’s fencing, volleyball, or football, the system is flexible and reliable.”

A key improvement in Harvard’s setup has been the introduction of Studio Technologies’ Model 5205, which provides microphones with both phantom power and conversion to Dante digital. This eliminates previous challenges associated with capturing ambient audio, including allowing remote gain adjustments via Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software. “We used to have to send someone to manually adjust mixers on-site,” adds Halevi. “Now we can do it remotely, saving time and effort.”

Harvard has also enhanced its communication capabilities with Studio Technologies’ beltpacks and intercom solutions, enabling seamless communication between directors, camera operators, and commentators. The adoption of the Model 5422A for both intercom support as well as serving as a Dante leader clock has resolved previous network stability issues, further streamlining operations.

Beyond traditional sports like football, basketball, and hockey, Harvard takes pride in producing broadcasts for lesser-covered sports such as skiing, sailing, water polo, and fencing. The university has built dedicated commentary booths featuring Studio Technologies equipment, allowing commentators to provide coverage remotely. These efforts have helped Harvard expand its reach and engagement, particularly with alumni and prospective students.

Harvard’s broadcasts are available on ESPN+ as part of the Ivy League’s agreement with the network, as well as select broadcasts on NESN, the New England Sports Network. The athletic department has also experimented with innovative formats, such as a social media-focused vertical broadcast for tennis, leveraging Studio Technologies’ Dante audio solutions for a smoother production experience.



“Our mission is to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches, and high-quality broadcasts are a big part of that,” says Halevi. “Studio Technologies’ solutions have been instrumental in helping us maintain excellence within our budget constraints.”

Looking ahead, Halevi expressed excitement about the future of broadcast technology and Studio Technologies’ upcoming innovations. “Dante is here to stay, and we look forward to seeing what Studio Technologies has in store next.”