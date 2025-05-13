Crumbl Selects ShipHawk to Streamline Warehouse Fulfillment Operations and Improve Franchisee Experience

The partnership will lead to enhanced shipping efficiencies and faster order processing.

ShipHawk, a leading warehouse and fulfillment management solution, announced that Crumbl, the fan-favorite gourmet cookie and dessert company, has selected ShipHawk WMS and Advanced Shipping to streamline fulfillment operations by making shipping fast, providing accurate shipping quotes, and automating order release management, lot and expiration date management, picking, and packing optimization.

ShipHawk logo

ShipHawk logo

Crumbl, known for its rotating flavors of cookies and iconic pink box, began in 2017 when co-founders and cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley teamed up to bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie. Today, the business has 1,000+ locations, franchisees across the United States, and has expanded internationally. With that growth comes increasing fulfillment demand for ingredient supply chains, franchisee operations, and eCommerce merchandise orders. Powered by ShipHawk WMS and TMS, the company will be able to keep up with order demand, ensuring ingredients and baking tools are received, picked, packed, and shipped correctly, and manual fulfillment processes are a challenge of the past.

“Partnering with ShipHawk will not only help speed up Crumbl’s eCommerce orders from its two warehouses, it will optimize our freight rates, increase warehouse productivity, benchmark freight among other suppliers but most importantly, it will support our franchisee business owners by providing access to accurate shipping rate quotes and faster shipping,” said Katie Anthony, Senior Director of Supply Chain. “These solutions offer a great opportunity for us to better equip franchisees with shipping options and ensure every Crumbl location has the ingredients they need to provide our iconic cookies and desserts to our customers.”

“As businesses grow and experience increased demand, many struggle to scale without the right tools in place,” said Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO and Co-Founder of ShipHawk. “ShipHawk’s fulfillment management solutions offer those tools, giving businesses the ability to streamline warehouse and shipping operations by increasing the visibility required to uncover inefficiencies, identify opportunities to reduce fulfillment costs, and increase throughput. We’re very excited to work with Crumbl and support their growth.”

ShipHawk provides an all-in-one fulfillment solution, giving parcel, LTL, and full-truckload shippers access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk customers come looking for solutions to automate the entire fulfillment process – from the moment items are received to when they’re picked, packed, and shipped – resulting in measurable efficiency gains, improved inventory accuracy, reduced warehouse travel time, and reduced costs while increasing order throughput.

About Crumbl:

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies and @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.

About ShipHawk

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., ShipHawk is a fulfillment management solution focused on giving businesses access to the same tools and efficiencies used by the largest companies in the world. ShipHawk works with high-volume shippers using an ERP. Our solutions include a warehouse management system (WMS), advanced shipping, in-cart rating, freight and parcel audit, and a handheld dimensioner. In addition to providing fulfillment solutions, we provide skilled industry expertise to dramatically improve your operations and outcomes to save time, decrease costs, and improve labor complexities. To learn more about ShipHawk, please visit www.shiphawk.com .

SOURCE: ShipHawk

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire