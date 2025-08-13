Qloud Games Raises $5M Seed Round Led by BITKRAFT and GFR Fund to Build the First Cozy Solarpunk MMO, Loftia

Loftia will bring live service, cross-platform multiplayer, and community-driven development to the cozy space

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qloud Games , the independent studio behind the upcoming massively multiplayer online game Loftia, today announced a $5 million seed funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures and GFR Fun d , with participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), 1UP Fund and Gaingels. The new funding follows Loftia‘s record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, which has become Australia’s most successful gaming crowdfunding effort.

Loftia: A New Kind of MMO for a New Generation

Founded by Michael Su, Martina Qin and Eric Mallon, Qloud Games is pioneering the first cozy MMO set in a vibrant solarpunk world. Unlike traditional MMOs or life-sim games, Loftia is designed from the ground up to foster positive, collaborative, and eco-conscious gameplay.

Players will work together to create eco-friendly cities, design personalized community spaces, and collaborate on sustainability projects that evolve the game world over time. From farming and foraging to crafting with green technologies like hydroponics, wind turbines, and biofuel, every system in Loftia reinforces its themes of environmental stewardship and cooperation. The game also introduces large-scale community quests, where players participate in server-wide initiatives that drive collective progress and deepen social bonds. With robust customization options for homes, outfits, gadgets, and even pets—each infused with solarpunk-inspired aesthetics—Loftia invites players to relax, express their creativity, and engage at their own pace in a non-competitive, welcoming environment designed to foster belonging.

“With Loftia, we’re creating the kind of world we wish existed—one where people work together to create a brighter future,” said Michael Su, CEO and co-founder of Qloud Games. “Thanks to the support of BITKRAFT, GFR Fund, a16z, and our Kickstarter backers, we’re excited to bring Loftia to life.”

A Genre-Defining Opportunity

The cozy gaming genre has exploded in popularity in recent years, but most top titles remain primarily single-player experiences. Loftia is pioneering a new path by bringing live service, cross-platform multiplayer, and community-driven development to the cozy space, filling a gap in the market for players seeking meaningful social gameplay.

“Michael and Martina have put everything into Loftia—investing over $500,000 of their own capital earned from a Canva ESOP, rallying a record‑breaking Kickstarter, and building a 600,000‑strong community before launch,” said Jasper Brand, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures. “With a successful Alpha already behind them, funding secured through launch, and a real distribution edge in the massive but underserved cozy genre, they’re poised to bring live service, cross‑platform, and social play to a new generation of players—and build a world‑class studio from Australia with global impact.”

Community at the Center

Loftia’s success is rooted in its close relationship with its player community. The studio raised $1.3 million on Kickstarter in 2024, and over 600,000 fans already follow Loftia across TikTok, Instagram, Discord, and Reddit—platforms where Qloud Games actively collaborates with players to shape the game’s development. Unlike many traditional game studios, Qloud is building Loftia with its players, not just for them. This collaborative approach has led to meaningful changes, from letting the community decide on Kickstarter stretch goals to adding NPCs inspired by real community members, introducing specific gameplay features players requested, and even removing NPC romance after thoughtful conversations with fans. Loftia’s audience is primarily young adults looking for a relaxing, social escape, and Qloud Games meets them where they are—engaging authentically and making players feel like true co-creators, not just customers.

About Qloud Games

Qloud Games is a Sydney-based independent game studio founded by a couple who left the corporate world to create their dream game. Along the way, they’ve built a passionate team of 30 developers who come from both indie and AAA game studios all over the world. Focused on community, sustainability, and human connection, Qloud is building Loftia, the first-ever cozy solarpunk MMO.

About BITKRAFT Ventures

BITKRAFT Ventures is a global investment platform at the intersection of games, immersive technology, Web3, and AI. With over $1B in assets under management and more than 130 portfolio companies, BITKRAFT is built by founders for founders. The firm leverages deep domain expertise, a decentralized global presence, and institutional-grade infrastructure to back visionary teams building in interactive media and adjacent verticals. BITKRAFT’s core belief is that gaming is not just the largest entertainment sector—it is a catalyst for consumer and technology innovation and a blueprint for the future of digital experiences.

Founded by industry veterans with decades of entrepreneurial experience, BITKRAFT delivers a unique combination of high-conviction investing, hands-on operational support, and a strong network of strategic LPs. We’ve raised and deployed capital across multiple fund strategies—venture, growth, Web3, and emerging markets—consistently outperforming benchmarks with top-quartile returns. Our thesis centers on “Synthetic Reality™,” a future where digital worlds are central to life, work, and identity. By investing at the frontier of this shift, BITKRAFT is shaping the companies and infrastructure that will define the next generation of entertainment and human interaction. For a full list of public investments made to date, view BITKRAFT’s portfolio here.

About GFR Fund

GFR Fund is a San Francisco-based and globally-oriented venture capital fund backing founders pioneering in consumer technology. With decades of experience in operating and investing in entertainment and consumer tech, GFR is committed to empowering visionaries shaping the future of digital communities and cultures.

GFR values the power of community-building. Whether they have a product with an existing community or are in the early stages of building one, we seek entrepreneurs who understand the significance of fostering dedicated communities. We focus on pre-seed, seed, and Series A investments, providing crucial support to startups in their formative years.

GFR is backed by strategic investors from Asia. We are based in San Francisco, New York, and Singapore, investing across North America, Europe, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. View all our companies here .

