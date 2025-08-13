Lockheed Martin Announces New Industrial Collaboration Project with SMU for Philippines’ Multi Role Fighter Program

Lockheed Martin and Southern Methodist University to drive digital innovation, intellectual property creation, and workforce development in partnership with Philippine universities

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] is expanding its industrial collaboration package for the Philippines as part of its F-16 Block 70 solution for the country’s Multi Role Fighter program. The enhanced offer includes a strategic partnership with Southern Methodist University (SMU) to drive digital innovation, intellectual property creation, and workforce development with Philippine universities and industry.

The partnership will provide a comprehensive platform for technology and knowledge transfer, including funding for business incubation, government initiatives, and academic programs. A world-class research lab and training space will be established, enabling Filipino professionals to develop innovative solutions and prototypes that can be applied in various industries.

“We are committed to investing in the development of new capabilities and intellectual properties in close collaboration with leading universities and companies in the Philippines,” said Jess Koloini, Lockheed Martin F-16 Business Development. “This partnership will not only support the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) but also create a lasting impact on the Filipino workforce, driving economic growth and prosperity.”

The partnership will leverage the expertise of SMU’s Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing (CDHAM) and Deason Innovation Gym (DIG) to significantly enhance the Philippines’ research and development capacity in digital modeling, simulations, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, automation and Artificial Intelligence.

Key components of the partnership include:

Access to state-of-the-art innovation tools and equipment located at SMU , enabling Filipino professionals to develop innovative solutions and prototypes

“This partnership is an investment in the strength of the Filipino workforce,” said Dr. Ben Zoghi, Southern Methodist University Associate Dean for Advanced Studies and Industry Partnerships. “These projects will significantly boost the Philippines’ academia and industry, enabling them to leverage digital innovation technologies to drive economic growth and global industrial competitiveness.”

The F-16 Block 70 is the most advanced version of the F-16 fighter jet, offering unparalleled capabilities and performance. Lockheed Martin’s industrial collaboration package is designed to support the Philippines’ economic development and SRDP goals, while also enhancing the country’s security capabilities.

