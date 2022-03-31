Sapiens Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

% Change

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

% Change

Revenue

$141.6

$136.8

3.5 %

$141.6

$136.8

3.5 %

Gross Profit

$61.9

$60.1

3.0 %

$64.8

$62.5

3.8 %

Gross Margin

43.7 %

43.9 %

 -20 bps

45.8 %

45.7 %

10 bps

Operating Income

$16.8

$21.9

-23.2 %

$23.1

$24.8

-7.1 %

Operating Margin

11.9 %

16.0 %

 -410 bps

16.3 %

18.2 %

-190 bps

Net Income (*)

$14.2

$18.6

-23.6 %

$19.3

$21.0

-8.2 %

Diluted EPS

$0.25

$0.33

-24.2 %

$0.34

$0.37

-8.1 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, “In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, securing new deals and strengthening customer relationships across our Life, P&C, and Reinsurance segments.  Our insurance platform supports insurers in advancing digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, and adopting AI-driven innovation.”

Mr. Al-Dor continued, “During the quarter, we completed the acquisitions of Advantage Go and Candella, acquisitions that strengthen our P&C and Life growth. We reiterate our priority to continue platform innovation, increase cross-selling, accelerate cloud adoption, and expand the Life & Annuities business globally, all of which will serve as catalysts to accelerated growth in 2026.”   

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Following our announcement that Sapiens has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, Sapiens will forgo its Q2 2025 Earnings Call scheduled for today.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

 Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens’ robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit sapiens or follow us on LinkedIn 

Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens
Mobile: +1 917-533-4782
Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com 

Investor Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
Phone: +1 541-904-5075
Email: kim@HaydenIR.com 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES                   

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                   

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

  Three months ended

  Six months ended

 June 30,

 June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

 (unaudited)

 (unaudited)

 (unaudited)

 (unaudited)

 Revenue

141,602

136,800

277,707

271,049

 Cost of revenue

79,711

76,696

155,156

153,385

 Gross profit

61,891

60,104

122,551

117,664

 Operating expenses:

 Research and development, net

18,833

16,809

35,109

33,330

 Selling, marketing, general and administrative

26,261

21,412

49,449

41,929

 Total operating expenses

45,094

38,221

84,558

75,259

 Operating income

16,797

21,883

37,993

42,405

 Financial and other (income) expenses, net

(1,270)

(1,109)

(2,600)

(2,201)

 Taxes on income

3,681

4,375

8,173

8,488

 Net income

14,386

18,617

32,420

36,118

 Attributable to non-controlling interest

 

154

252

141

 Net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

 

14,232

18,617

32,168

35,977

 Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.33

0.58

0.65

 Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.33

0.57

0.64

Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,897

55,797

55,892

55,771

Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

56,070

56,163

56,042

56,072

 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

GAAP revenue

141,602

136,800

277,707

271,049

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

Non-GAAP revenue

141,602

136,800

277,707

271,049

GAAP gross profit

61,891

60,104

122,551

117,664

Amortization of capitalized software

1,675

1,569

3,186

3,114

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,272

808

2,096

2,587

Non-GAAP gross profit

64,838

62,481

127,833

123,365

GAAP operating income

16,797

21,883

37,993

42,405

Gross profit adjustments

2,947

2,377

5,282

5,701

Capitalization of software development

(1,788)

(1,823)

(3,730)

(3,540)

Amortization of other intangible assets

2,094

1,223

3,654

2,456

Stock-based compensation

845

811

1,692

1,583

Acquisition-related costs *)

2,182

365

2,743

494

Non-GAAP operating income

23,077

24,836

47,634

49,099

  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

  shareholders

             

14,232

18,617

          

32,168

35,977

  Operating income adjustments

6,280

2,953

9,641

6,694

  Taxes on income

(1,207)

(529)

(1,825)

(1,209)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to

  Sapiens’ shareholders

19,305

21,041

39,984

41,462

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

Six months ended

 June 30,

 June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP operating profit

16,797

21,883

37,993

42,405

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Amortization of capitalized software

1,675

1,569

3,186

3,114

Amortization of other intangible assets

3,366

2,031

5,750

5,043

Capitalization of software development

(1,788)

(1,823)

(3,730)

(3,540)

Stock-based compensation

845

811

1,692

1,583

Compensation   related    to    acquisition   and

acquisition-related costs

2,182

365

2,743

494

Non-GAAP operating profit

23,077

24,836

47,634

49,099

Depreciation

1,064

1,095

2,036

2,192

Adjusted EBITDA

24,141

25,931

49,670

51,291

 

 

 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Revenues

141,602

136,105

134,305

137,025

136,800

Gross profit

64,838

62,995

62,692

62,809

62,481

Operating income

23,077

24,557

24,468

25,101

24,836

Adjusted EBITDA

24,141

25,529

25,359

26,389

25,931

Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders

19,305

20,679

20,710

21,091

21,041

Diluted earnings per share

0.34

0.37

0.37

0.37

0.37

 

 

 

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

U.S. dollars in thousands 

Three months ended

June 30,

2025

2024

Annual Recurring Revenue

199,646

168,593

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

North America

59,782

56,871

56,753

55,755

57,918

Europe

70,095

67,480

65,624

69,281

66,072

Rest of the World

11,725

11,754

11,928

11,989

12,810

Total

141,602

136,105

134,305

137,025

136,800

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

109,859

98,044

217,916

192,285

Pre-production implementation services (**)

31,743

38,756

59,791

78,764

Total Revenues

141,602

136,800

277,707

271,049

 

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

58,439

52,237

117,931

102,577

Pre-production implementation services (**)

6,399

10,244

9,902

20,788

Total Gross profit

64,838

62,481

127,833

123,365

 

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)

53.2 %

53.3 %

54.1 %

53.3 %

Pre-production implementation services (**)

20.2 %

26.4 %

16.6 %

26.4 %

Gross Margin

45.8 %

45.7 %

46.0 %

45.5 %

(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance, cloud solutions and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Cash-flow from operating activities

1,873

25,353

42,109

13,083

8,545

Increase in capitalized software development costs

(1,788)

(1,942)

(1,759)

(1,834)

(1,823)

Capital expenditures

(1,003)

(366)

(419)

(1,125)

(666)

Free cash-flow

(918)

23,045

39,931

10,124

6,056

Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

 costs(*) (**)

626

1,238

124

134

Adjusted free cash-flow

(292)

23,045

41,169

10,248

6,190

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as completed or prospective third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered.

 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

 (unaudited)

 (unaudited)

 ASSETS

 CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

64,541

163,690

Short-term bank deposit

10,000

52,500

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

134,949

99,603

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

30,334

19,350

Total current assets

239,824

335,143

 LONG-TERM ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

11,195

10,656

Severance pay fund

3,065

3,208

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

439,166

302,472

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,766

20,746

Other long-term assets

23,628

19,486

Total long-term assets

499,820

356,568

 TOTAL ASSETS

739,644

691,711

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

11,615

8,414

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,804

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

91,286

77,390

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

7,284

6,440

Deferred revenue

44,697

37,543

Total current liabilities

174,686

149,583

 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

19,792

Deferred tax liabilities

13,710

6,899

Other long-term liabilities

11,260

10,331

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,289

17,719

Accrued severance pay

9,580

7,758

Total long-term liabilities

52,839

62,499

REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

13,809

EQUITY

498,310

479,629

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

739,644

691,711

 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands

For the six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

32,420

36,118

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,036

2,192

Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized software

8,936

8,157

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

12

22

Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment

1

(9)

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

1,692

1,583

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:

Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

(13,047)

(12,723)

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net

(1,874)

(1,428)

Decrease in other operating assets

1,011

3,445

Increase in trade payables

1,504

4,446

Decrease in other operating liabilities

(8,290)

(8,354)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,966

(6,587)

Increase in accrued severance pay, net

859

171

Net cash provided by operating activities

27,226

27,033

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,399)

(1,146)

Proceeds from deposits

42,390

12,136

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

27

14

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(106,189)

(375)

Capitalized software development costs

(3,730)

(3,540)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(68,901)

7,089

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

98

Distribution of dividend

(37,037)

(15,635)

Repayment of Series B Debenture

(19,796)

(19,796)

Acquisition deferred payment

(455)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

(4,131)

Net cash used in financing activities

(57,288)

(39,464)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(186)

1,272

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(99,149)

(4,070)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

163,690

126,716

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

64,541

122,646

 

 

 

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2025, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1 

  • Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $498.3 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (12.25)%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.54).

 

