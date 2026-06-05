QCS Staffing Named Among Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2026 FT1000 List

QCS Staffing has been named one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies on the Financial Times FT1000 list for 2026. The annual ranking, produced in partnership with Statista, measures verified revenue growth across European businesses between 2019 and 2026 – a period that included global disruption, pandemic-era labour market shifts, and intensifying competition for high-skill technical talent.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in London, QCS Staffing delivers contract and permanent recruitment solutions across 5 core verticals: life sciences, data centres, renewable energy, heavy lift, and IT. The company operates across more than 30 countries, placing specialist contractors and permanent hires for organisations scaling up in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

What Drove QCS Staffing’s Growth Between 2019 and 2026

QCS Staffing’s FT1000 placement reflects 7 years of compounding investment in recruiter enablement technology, process automation, and talent intelligence capabilities. These investments allowed the company to respond quickly as demand spiked in sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation, scientific innovation, and infrastructure expansion.

Co-CEOs David Broome and Spence Trigg attributed the recognition to a combination of long-term client partnerships and the resilience of the company’s core recruitment model – one that pairs global reach with deep sector-specific expertise.

“Being recognised in the FT1000 as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies is an extraordinary milestone for QCS Staffing,” said Broome and Trigg in a joint statement. “It reflects not only the strength of our European business, but also the momentum we are building across the United States as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver for clients on both sides of the Atlantic. This achievement is the result of a collective effort. To our clients, thank you for your trust and partnership. To our consultants and third-party consultants, your expertise and commitment are the backbone of the service we deliver every day. And most importantly, to our incredible staff – your hard work, resilience and belief in what we are building has made this recognition possible.”

Why Specialist Recruiters Like QCS Are in High Demand in 2026

The high-skill contract recruitment market has seen sustained demand growth, particularly in life sciences and data-driven fields. Regulatory complexity and rapid technical innovation in these industries require niche expertise that generalist recruiters cannot reliably source. QCS Staffing’s sector-focused model positions it to fill roles that require specific compliance knowledge, technical certifications, or hands-on industry experience.

Workforce shortages across data centre construction, pharmaceutical development, and renewable energy infrastructure continue to intensify in 2026, creating a structural supply gap that specialist firms like QCS are built to address.

What QCS Staffing Plans to Do Next

QCS Staffing plans to continue investing in international expansion, recruiter enablement technology, and talent intelligence capabilities throughout the second half of 2026. The company’s immediate focus is deepening its footprint across the USA while continuing to serve established European and Asian markets.

The FT1000 listing marks a milestone in QCS Staffing’s growth journey and reinforces the role that specialist recruitment firms play in sustaining Europe’s innovation-driven economy.

About QCS Staffing

QCS Staffing is a specialist recruitment partner operating in over 30 countries across the life sciences, data centre, renewable energy, heavy lift, and IT sectors. The company provides contract and permanent recruitment solutions to clients in the USA, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit qcsstaffing.com .

Media Contact:

Charlotte Dennis

charlotte.dennis@qcsstaffing.com

SOURCE: QCS Staffing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire