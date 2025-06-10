PulpFixin Wins Prestigious SLAS New Product of the Year Award at SLAS Europe for Its Compostable AutoRacks

PulpFixin, a leader in sustainable product solutions for the scientific community, has received the New Product of the Year Award at this year’s SLAS Europe 2025 Conference and Exhibition. Its breakthrough AutoRacks – the first fully compostable automation-compatible racks, are designed to replace single-use plastic in high-throughput laboratory workflows.

Finalists were judged on their product’s technical merit, proof of concept, market opportunity and impact, among other criteria. The honor places PulpFixin among the most innovative life science companies across Europe and the globe, recognizing its commitment to advancing laboratory automation while eliminating plastic waste at scale.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from SLAS Europe,” said Kip Matthews, President of PulpFixin. “Our AutoRacks were engineered to meet the highest standards of lab performance-automation, cryogenic stability, and barcode tracking – without relying on plastic. This award affirms that sustainability and scientific performance can go hand in hand.”

Made from biodegradable molded fiber and sealed with PulpFixin’s proprietary FutureFilm™ barrier, AutoRacks are designed to withstand cryogenic storage down to -196°C, resist moisture penetration and contaminants, while remaining fully compostable and recyclable. The product integrates seamlessly into automated workflows and barcode systems, providing labs with a practical, planet-friendly alternative to petroleum-based plastic racks.

The award was announced on-site at SLAS Europe 2025 in Hamburg, where PulpFixin exhibited in partnership with Wildcat Laboratory Solutions. The event draws thousands of life science innovators, automation specialists, and lab leaders from across the globe.

With over 5 million tons of plastic waste generated by labs each year, PulpFixin’s win signals a turning point in the push for more sustainable research environments.

About PulpFixin

PulpFixin designs and manufactures sustainable product solutions to help the scientific community reduce their reliance on single-use or other unnecessary plastic. With a growing product line and custom solutions, PulpFixin is rethinking the future of science – from the bench to the planet. Visit www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

