New Research from Amdocs Finds 80% of Business Leaders Believe They’re Meeting Customer Expectations – Only 24% of Consumers Agree

Despite customer experience being seen as a business imperative, a global study uncovers a concerning misalignment between corporate perception and customer reality – putting trillions in revenue at risk

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced new research from Amdocs Studios , an Amdocs digital services offering, on customer experience (CX), which found that while 92% of business leaders cite CX as a top strategic focus and 88% link it directly to revenue growth, their actions tell a different story; only 28% believe CX is “extremely important” to invest in.

The CX20 Global Report 2025*, commissioned by Amdocs and fielded by RepData, spanning 14 industries and countries. It uncovers a “CX Illusion” – a concerning overconfidence that is leading companies to invest in the wrong areas, overlook glaring gaps, and underestimate the urgency of customer dissatisfaction.

“Too many companies say customer experience is a priority, yet they stop short of truly investing in it,” said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. “This gap between belief and action is where customer trust erodes and competitive ground is lost. Our study is a wake-up call for leaders to move beyond CX rhetoric and commit to meaningful transformation.”

Findings from the research include:

A major disconnect on customer experience: While nearly every leader claims to prioritize CX, the reality suggests otherwise. Only 28% say it’s extremely important to invest in, despite 92% calling it a major focus. This disconnect isn’t just theoretical – 80% of leaders think they’re meeting customer expectations, yet only 24% of customers agree.

The impact of bad customer service: Customers have no patience for poor experiences: 54% will stop working with a company after just four poor experiences, and 85% of loyal customers would be open to switching brands. This aligns with industry estimates** that $3.8 trillion in global sales are at risk in 2025 due to poor CX. However, 67% of customers are willing to spend more with companies that deliver strong CX.

Insights are being ignored: Despite a surge in feedback from customers and insightful data, more than half of leaders (53%) admit their organizations fail to use it properly – often due to staffing shortfalls or training gaps. Meanwhile, 55% point to unclear CX metrics, and 43% feel their current CX investments aren’t delivering returns.

Beyond the Illusion of Good Customer Experience

To lead in this next era, communications service providers (CSPs) must move beyond the illusion of good CX and confront reality head-on. The CX20 Global Report 2025 from Amdocs Studios introduces a powerful new measurement framework to identify and close 20 critical experience gaps – spanning everything from personalization and communication to service delivery and AI integration.

Insights include:

Revealing the gaps that matter most, not just tracking what’s easy to measure.

Embracing CX as a long-term perspective, not a short-term initiative or the responsibility of any one business group.

Diagnosing root causes before deploying solutions – building trust and resonance, not just more transactions.

Amdocs Studios is a holistic high-end digital services offering designed to empower service providers in the telecommunications industry and beyond to deliver innovative solutions quickly, and at scale. Tailoring and combining deep expertise across four key technology disciplines – experience and digital engineering; data and generative AI (GenAI), cloud, and quality engineering – the domain experts in Amdocs Studios ensure that each solution is customized to the customer’s specific needs.

Amdocs will be demonstrating how to address CX challenges at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Ignite in Copenhagen, June 17-19, 2025.

*Produced by Amdocs and fielded by RepData; surveyed 987 business leaders, 2004 consumers, 14 industries, 14 countries.

** $3.8 Trillion of Global Sales are at Risk Due to Bad Customer Experiences in 2025; Qualtrics, October 2024

