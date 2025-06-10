Legacy Group Capital Expands Consumer Financing Solutions, Including Buy-Before-You-Sell Program

Legacy Group Capital, an innovative real estate company with 20 years of profitable growth announces the expansion of its suite of consumer financing solutions. Legacy is one of the few private lenders focused on Residential Transition Loans (“RTL”) for both business-purpose real estate investors and consumers. With Legacy’s consumer financing solutions, homebuyers and homeowners can access flexible, common-sense financing designed to help them move quickly in today’s competitive housing market.

Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha said, “In this tight housing market, homebuyers and homeowners need flexible, agile financing solutions that allow them to move quickly and leverage scenarios like ‘Buy-Before-You-Sell’ in a dynamic housing market.” “Legacy was built on this customer-centric, common-sense approach to lending, which adapts to changing market conditions in the geographies in which we do business,” he added.

In many US housing markets, speed is a core factor in securing deals. According to brokerage leader The Madrona Group, “Speed still wins. While the average days on market is 29-38 days, hot homes in desirable neighborhoods and price bands are getting multiple offers in a flash. …flexibility can help tip the scales in your favor.” With market dynamics as they are, Legacy has seen an 85% year-over-year increase in consumer loans, driven by growth into new markets and clear market-need. Legacy recently announced an investment partnership with LibreMax Capital which provides up to $400 Million of liquidity to match market needs for these solutions.

Legacy’s consumer financing solutions are designed to meet a range of homeowner needs, including:

Buy-Before-You-Sell: Enables homeowners to purchase a new home before selling their current one, with flexible bridge financing that removes timing pressure.

Custom Construction: Financing for second homes, investment properties, or fully custom builds.

Renovation & Remodeling: Fast, flexible funding for upgrades that boost resale potential or enhance day-to-day living.

The RTL space has exceeded $10 Billion per year, as investors and homeowners alike look for simple and effective ways to maximize value and to smooth-out the complex processes often associated with residential real estate finance.

Legacy operates in eight states including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Contact: Romi Mahajan | KKM Group | romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Legacy Group Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire