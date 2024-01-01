Publix, Disney, Google, Apple and Costco, Florida’s Most Reputable Companies per Merco

Merco launches its inaugural ranking of the most reputable companies and business leaders in Florida.

Top 2025 Merco Leaders in Florida: Publix’s Kevin Murphy, Disney’s Bob Iger, Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Publix’s Todd Jones.

Largest sample in a state-level corporate reputation ranking: Merco brings its KPMG-verified, multistakeholder methodology to Florida, including 17 sources of information, +2900 surveys and the analysis of 640,000 social media mentions.

Top 100 companies with the best reputation

The Merco Companies 2025 ranking revealed the following companies as the top 10 in Florida (ranked from first to tenth): Publix, The Walt Disney Company, Google, Apple, Costco, Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, Chewy, Toyota and Aldi.

Taking a broader view of the ranking, retail is the best evaluated sector in Florida, with Chewy, The Home Depot, Target and Walmart also joining the top 30 most reputable companies (eight in total from the sector).

Florida’s evolution as a top tech hub in the past decade also shines in the results of the top 100 companies with the best reputation. Tech giants IBM, Cisco and Meta are also ranked, along with Florida-headquartered companies including: Tech Data, Citrix, UKG, Roper Technologies, Reliaquest, and TD Synnex.

Additionally, top national players from the financial sector, including American Express, Raymond James, Inc., J.P.Morgan Chase & Co., Capital One and Bank of America, hold strong positions in the top 30.

Top 50 most influential leaders

In terms of the 2025 most influential Business Leaders in the state, nationally recognized leaders join Florida-based business elites in the top 50. The 10 leaders with the best reputation are the following (ranked from first to tenth): Kevin Murphy (Publix), Bob Iger (The Walt Disney Company), Tim Cook (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft Corporation), Todd Jones (Publix), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla), John Morgan (Morgan & Morgan, P.A.), Jorge Pérez (Related Group), and Jorge González (City National Bank).

“Driving reputation means building trust with different stakeholders to boost business growth,” said Jose Maria San Segundo, CEO, Merco. “American business leaders understand this well, as it is in the U.S. where the very concept of corporate reputation was developed.”

Merco’s rigorous methodology

Leaders: Interviewing 200 senior leaders from companies with over $50M in revenue.

Interviewing 200 senior leaders from companies with over $50M in revenue. Experts: Surveying 250 experts, including financial analysts, journalists, government officials, university professors, CSR leaders, NGOs, consumer associations, communication leaders, and social media managers.

Surveying 250 experts, including financial analysts, journalists, government officials, university professors, CSR leaders, NGOs, consumer associations, communication leaders, and social media managers. General public: Gathering insights from 2470 consumers in Florida.

Gathering insights from 2470 consumers in Florida. Social media mentions: Analyzing around 640K social media mentions of ranked companies in Florida, including both owned channels and third-party mentions.

Analyzing around 640K social media mentions of ranked companies in Florida, including both owned channels and third-party mentions. Objective indicators: Evaluating more than 200 financial, market, innovation, digital presence and social impact metrics.

See the full rankings here.

