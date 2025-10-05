Why College Apartments Need a 100W Desk Power Strip for Everyday Charging

TESSAN, a global provider of smart charging solutions, today announced the launch of its 100W Desk Power Strip , a multi-device charging station designed to support students, families, and professionals during the busy Back-to-School season. The new release expands TESSAN’s product portfolio with a compact, design-forward solution that addresses two common challenges in modern living spaces: lack of outlets and the clutter of tangled cables.

Meeting Modern Power Demands

As there is an increase in the use of electronic devices in homes and schools which is a result of the adoption of laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearables into the daily tools of students and professionals, there is also a great demand for better charging solutions. Traditional power strips which do not have enough outlets or which require the use of many different adapters are inadequate for the task at hand, thus they cause a mess and present safety issues.

TESSAN has put out the TESSAN 100W Desk Power Strip which is designed to fix those issues. The product includes three AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and three USB-C ports which in turn allows for the charge of up to nine devices at once. Also in the 100W USB-C port, there is fast charging for laptops which in turn gives students and remote workers all the power they need for their devices all day.

GaN Technology for Efficiency and Safety

At the heart of the new power strip is Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology which is seen as a breakthrough material that enables smaller, faster and more efficient chargers as compared to traditional silicon-based options. Also, GaN technology has the ability to reduce heat generation which in turn improves safety and energy efficiency.

“With the release of this power strip, TESSAN presents the integration of GaN technology into everyday charging stations,” said Alex, CEO at TESSAN. “For students that are moving into dorms and professionals that are based in compact spaces what is important is high performance and safety which this product delivers. This also is the fulfillment of TESSAN’s mission to design solutions that integrate into the fabric of modern life.”

Designed for Dorms, Homes, and Travel

The 100W Desk Power Strip is a very flexible choice. It has a slim upright design which tucks away on to desks and nightstands, also the right-angle plug-in is great for tight spaces and does not block access to other outlets. A 5-foot extension cord is included which gives the user great layout options-choosing which outlet to use is at their convenience.

Portability was a key issue addressed in the product design. TESSAN went with a very light and compact unit which is easy to throw in a bag between study sessions, to take from coffee shop to co-working space, or even when traveling. The unit is also approved on cruise ships which means it meets the safety requirements for passenger use and is a reliable charging option at sea.

Safety-First Engineering

In shared settings like dorms which have many devices connected to a single outlet, electrical safety is a very important issue. The TESSAN 100W Desk Power Strip includes features to protect against overcharging, overheating, and short circuiting.

Through the use of GaN technology in the design of this device, it is able to put out lower operating temps at high demand charge rates. These features are of great importance in the warmer months which is when electronic products are noticed to perform the worst in terms of heat.

Addressing the Back-to-School Market

As the academic year commences and students return to campus and their dorms, the demand for reliable power solutions is great. With few power outlets in a typical dorm room which also doubles as a full-time office and study space, power needs are out of balance. That is where the TESSAN Desk Power Strip comes in, presented as a must-have for Back-to-School lists.

Students at present use many devices for learning and also entertainment, which is a trend reported by [Spokesperson Name]. TESSAN has designed a single hub which includes nine charging options so that in very little space students are able to stay connected, productive and safe.

Expanding the TESSAN Product Line

TESSAN has put out the 100W Desk Power Strip as part of its larger plan for innovation in smart charging solutions. The company has done well with designs that include travel adapters, extension cords, and desktop charging stations that in turn balance between function, safety, and design.

TESSAN is broadening its product range which now includes solutions for both home and professional use. The launch of GaN powered charging stations is a key step in the company’s push for supply in the global market.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a worldwide provider of innovative charging and power solutions which has put together a large range of travel adapters, power strips and desktop charging stations. The company was founded with a focus on safety, efficiency and smart design, and its products have won over millions of customers worldwide. By incorporating the latest technology like GaN into its product line, TESSAN is constantly pushing the boundaries of what modern charging solutions for home, work and travel should be.

Press Contact:

Name: Derien Lin

Email: Derien@tessan.com

Organization: Tessan

Phone: +1 833-362-9899

Website: https://tessan.com/

SOURCE: TESSAN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire