H-E-B, Dell, Toyota, AT&T, and Southwest Airlines, Texas’ Most Reputable Companies per Merco

Merco launches its inaugural ranking of the most reputable companies and business leaders in Texas.

Top 2025 Merco Leaders in Texas: Dell’s Michael Dell, H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merco, leading corporate reputation monitor with a 25-year track record, today announced the first edition of Merco Companies and Business Leaders Rankings in the Lone Star state. Merco's multi-stakeholder evaluation methodology is also the only KPMG-verified corporate reputation assessment in the world.









Top 100 companies with the best reputation

The Merco Companies 2025 ranking revealed the following companies as the top 10 in Texas (ranked from first to tenth): H-E-B, Dell Technologies, Toyota, AT&T, Southwest Airlines, Apple, Texas Instruments, Microsoft, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Amazon.

Taking a broader view of the ranking, technology is the best-evaluated sector in Texas with sixteen companies in total in the top 100 most reputable companies. Within the top 30 alone, we can highlight Dell, Apple, Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Samsung Electronics, HP and IBM.

The retail sector also shines in Texas, with twelve companies in the overall ranking, including household names such as top-ranked H-E-B, Amazon, Costco, Buc-ee’s, Whole Foods Market, and The Home Depot, in the top 30.

The state continues to consolidate its position in healthcare, with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Baylor Scott & White Health in the top 30.

Cementing Texas’s global role in the energy sector, ExxonMobil and Chevron are among the top 50.

Top 50 most trusted leaders

In terms of the 2025 Business Leaders in the state, nationally recognized business leaders join Texas-based business elites in the top 50. The 10 leaders with the best reputation are the following (ranked from first to tenth): Dell’s Michael Dell, H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, AT&T’s John Stankey, Southwest Airlines’ Robert Jordan, H-E-B’s Howard Butt III, and Jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

“Driving reputation means building trust with different stakeholders to boost business growth,” said Jose Maria San Segundo, CEO, Merco. “American business leaders understand this well, as it is in the U.S. where the very concept of corporate reputation was developed.”

Merco’s rigorous methodology

Leaders: Interviewing 200 senior leaders from companies with over $50M in revenue.

Interviewing 200 senior leaders from companies with over $50M in revenue. Experts: Surveying 250 experts, including financial analysts, journalists, government officials, university professors, CSR leaders, NGOs, consumer associations, communication leaders, and social media managers.

Surveying 250 experts, including financial analysts, journalists, government officials, university professors, CSR leaders, NGOs, consumer associations, communication leaders, and social media managers. General public: Gathering insights from +2350 consumers in Texas.

Gathering insights from +2350 consumers in Texas. Social media mentions: Analyzing around 738K social media mentions ranked companies in Texas, including both owned channels and third-party mentions.

Analyzing around 738K social media mentions ranked companies in Texas, including both owned channels and third-party mentions. Objective indicators: Evaluating more than 200 financial, market, innovation, digital presence and social impact metrics.

