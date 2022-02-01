PRSA-NY Elects 2023 Chapter Leadership with Executives from Edelman, Lippe Taylor, Stagwell and M Booth

Chapter also announces a new board position, Director of Social Impact

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PRSANY–The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) announced its 2023 President, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors today. The chapter elected Carmella Glover, President of the Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) and Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) at Page as 2023 President. Also elected today was Matt Rizzetta, Founder and Chairman of North Sixth Group,, as 2023 President-Elect. Glover succeeds Aaron Kwittken, who will continue to serve on the 2023 Board as immediate past president.





Glover is President of the Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) and VP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Officer at Page. The DAA is a cross-industry coalition led by communications trade organizations with a mission of accelerating progress in meaningful and tangible achievement in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field for people of color. In partnership with the DAA Board, she oversees the organization’s operations, programs, budget, and strategic plan. In her Page role, she provides strategic direction for member and staff DE&I initiatives. Before her current role, Carmella was the first-ever Executive Director of the PRSA Foundation. She oversaw budget, compliance, programs, and operations for the diversity-focused charitable arm of the PRSA.

On her appointment, Glover said, “In stepping into this role as President to one of the oldest and largest PRSA Chapters, I am proud to continue the legacy PRSA-NY upholds.” Glover said, “We will continue to assume responsibility, beyond our professional development goals, for taking a stance and leading meaningful action to drive positive transformation amid the backdrop of societal changes.”

The 2023 President-Elect, Matt Rizzetta, is Chairman of North Sixth Group. Rizzetta is an accomplished founder, entrepreneur, investor, and author. Prior to founding North Sixth Group, Rizzetta served as CEO of leading public relations firm N6A from 2010 until 2020. Under Rizzetta’s leadership, N6A grew into one of the fastest-growing firms and was ranked as one of the 50 most powerful agencies in the United States by the Observer, PRWeek’s Best Places to Work, and the Top Company Cultures in America by Entrepreneur. Since 2021, Rizzetta has expanded and diversified the business interests within North Sixth Group to include companies across marketing, technology, sports, and entertainment. Among other investments, Rizzetta led the acquisition of Campobasso FC and Ascoli FC, two of the most historic football clubs in the world, on behalf of North Sixth Group; as well as the acquisition of America Oggi (now called America Domani), the largest newspaper and publisher serving the Italian American community.

PRSA-NY also announced a new position to the board, Director, Social Impact, which will be held by Daria Coney, CEO, and Director of Advancement and Communications, La Salle Academy.

The 2022 Nominating Committee was responsible for selecting the Board of Directors, and this committee was chaired by Andrew Graham, PRSA-NY’s immediate past president and founder of Bread and Law.

PRSA-NY’s mission is to lead, educate, mentor, and inspire public relations and communications professionals to advance their knowledge, skills, and careers. The 2023 Board of Directors embodies this mission and will continue to elevate it across chapter programs, events and initiatives.

2023 PRSA-NY OFFICERS

ONE-YEAR TERMS EXPIRING DECEMBER 31, 2023

PRESIDENT

Carmella Glover

President, Diversity Action Alliance

PRESIDENT-ELECT

Matt Rizzetta

Chairman, North Sixth Group

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT

Aaron Kwittken

Founder and CEO, PRophet, Chairman of KWT Global

VICE PRESIDENT (Marketing)

Judith Czelusniak

Senior Vice President, Edelman

VICE PRESIDENT (Programs)

Marcus Braham

Vice President, Padilla

VICE PRESIDENT (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion)

Kevin Wong

Vice President of Communications, The Trevor Project

VICE PRESIDENT (Membership)

Carly Mednick

Chief Operating Officer and Founder, Monday Talent

VICE PRESIDENT — Big Apple Awards

Ben Chodor

Former President and Board Member, Notified

SECRETARY

Lance Buckley

Vice President, Lippe Taylor

TREASURER

Eric Winkfield

Vice President, Head of DEI, M Booth and M Booth Health

2022 PRSA-NY DIRECTORS

TWO-YEAR TERMS EXPIRING DECEMBER 31, 2024

Vice President — Social Impact

Daria Coney

Director of Advancement and Communications, La Salle Academy

DIRECTOR (Senior) — Marketing

Carly Rogers

Associate, Sloane & Company

DIRECTOR (Senior) — Programs

Bradley Honan

CEO and President, Honan Strategy Group

DIRECTOR (Senior) — Membership

Kristen Stippich

Executive Vice President of Client Services, SourceCode Communications

DIRECTOR (Senior) — Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Moon Kim

Executive Vice President / Practice Leader, M Booth

DIRECTOR (Senior) — Big Apple Awards

Fay Shapiro

CEO and publisher, CommsPRO Global

DIRECTOR (Senior) — 15 Under 35 Awards

Kenneth Kerrigan

Vice President, Infinite Global

DIRECTOR (Associate) — Marketing

Brandon Dixon

Director of Communications, Stagwell Global

DIRECTOR (Associate) — Programs

Oscar Suris

President, Edelman New York

DIRECTOR (Associate) — Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Rich Ferraro

Chief Communications Officer, GLAAD

DIRECTOR (Associate) — Membership

Rashidah Timothy

Vice President, Media, Lippe Taylor

DIRECTOR (Associate) — Big Apple Awards

Shantel Risher

Client Relationship Manager, Integral

DIRECTOR — Sponsorships

For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and for membership details, go to prsany.org.

About PRSA-NY

Having celebrated 75 years of service last year, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the country’s oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations chapters. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, government, and independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.

