DPA Launches 6388 CORE+ Headset Microphone With Shifted Acoustical Axis Capabilities

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 ― DPA Microphones announces its new 6388 CORE+ Headset Microphone, a high-performance directional headset designed for demanding live environments where clarity, feedback rejection and ease of use are critical. Among the key technical advantages of the 6388 CORE+ is its physically asymmetrical design and the shifted acoustical axis of the microphone capsule, which, together with the tightly controlled proximity effect, make it significantly less sensitive to exact placement and ensures consistent, high-quality sound, even if the headset is repositioned during a performance. This added flexibility reduces the need for precise positioning and simplifies operation for sound engineers. The supercardioid microphone, which also features DPA’s patent-pending CORE+ technology, will be unveiled for the first time at IBC 2026 (Hall 8, Stand D60).

Building on the legacy of DPA’s 4088 Directional Capsule, the 6388 CORE+ takes performance further with enhanced feedback rejection, greater clarity and even more reliable real-world results. It eliminates the usual trade-offs between sound quality and isolation to deliver both natural, authentic audio and strong noise rejection. Additionally, it is ideal for environments needing clear voice isolation, including theatre and live performance, broadcast and sports, houses of worship and corporate events or conferences.

“Directional headset microphones are used in the most demanding environments—where high ambient sound pressure, stage noise and the need for high gain-before-feedback put extreme pressure on performance, while expectations for natural sound, intelligibility, comfort and ease of use remain unchanged,” says Helga Somava, Director of Product Management, DPA Microphones. “The 6388 CORE+ moves beyond these compromises to deliver exceptional performance across sound engineers’ needs. The combination of an optimized acoustic design with CORE+ technology, highly controlled proximity and directional response helps delivers DPA’s renowned natural and authentic sound with exceptional consistency.”

Unlike traditional directional headset microphones, the 6388 CORE+ features switchable boom placement (left or right). This feature, along with the asymmetrical capsule design and shifted acoustical axis, allows the microphone to be positioned discreetly beside or slightly behind the speaker’s or performer’s mouth. This not only improves aesthetics, but also reduces plosives and noise without impacting tonal accuracy, for outstanding speech intelligibility in highly complex acoustic environments.

The microphone also maintains consistent directionality across frequencies, to ensure predictable linear off-axis rejection and a stable tonal balance for natural sound reproduction. This results in superior isolation, reduced stage bleed and significantly improved gain-before-feedback performance, which is ideal for loud stages. Additionally, its wide dynamic range is perfect for both soft and powerful vocal delivery, while its forgiving design allows both professional and volunteer users to achieve reliable, high-quality results quickly and efficiently.

Engineered for professional use, the 6388 CORE+ offers robust durability and flexibility across a wide range of applications. The microphone’s IP58 certification offers resistance to dust and humidity, while its modular connection options are compatible with major wireless systems.

The headset is available in multiple colors, sizes and termination options, which allows it to integrate seamlessly into any production environment. Furthermore, the frame is a fine-tuned version of the brand’s Act Headset Frame, which offers a secure, stable fit and all-day comfort and will be incorporated into future DPA headset microphone development.

The 6388 CORE+ represents a significant evolution in acoustic performance and usability. With enhanced clarity, improved noise rejection and greater consistency across users and setups, it establishes a new benchmark for professional headset microphones.