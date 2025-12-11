Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Provides Comprehensive RF Support For 2025 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Industry Leader Delivers Flawless Wireless Coordination and System SupportAcross Multiple Live Productions

LAS VEGAS, DECEMBER 11, 2025 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) once again played a critical role in delivering flawless wireless coordination and support at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards and related events in Las Vegas. Partnering with Univision for the main awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Red Rock Entertainment for the Person of the Year gala at Mandalay Bay and providing additional gear and support for the Pre-Show Red Carpet, PWS ensured seamless RF performance across multiple productions and venues throughout the week.

“Supporting the Latin Grammy Awards is always a major undertaking, with multiple venues, live broadcasts and an incredible number of moving parts,” said Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems. “Our team worked closely with production and engineering partners to ensure every channel—from intercoms and in-ears to IFBs and microphones—performed flawlessly in one of the most RF-dense environments in the world.”

The week began with the Person of the Year tribute at Mandalay Bay, produced by Red Rock Entertainment. PWS provided a complete intercom package featuring Riedel Bolero and wired communications systems, including 30 wireless Bolero packs, 15 Riedel panels, and 12 hardwired beltpacks. Two PWS RF technicians were on-site to manage system coordination and ensure uninterrupted communication throughout the show. The event, which brought together top Latin artists and industry leaders in a night of music and celebration, honored multifaceted singer and performer, Raphael.

At the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand and produced by Univision, PWS delivered full RF infrastructure and staffing, with six engineers on-site to monitor and manage the complex wireless environment. The system featured a combination of Shure Axient and Sennheiser microphone systems, 85 Riedel Bolero wireless intercom packs and an expanded DECT band antenna system to accommodate the high channel count. Additional components included IFBs, in-ear monitors and a range of PWS Helical and TS Antennas strategically deployed for optimal coverage.

For the Pre-Show Red Carpet, PWS supported Univision’s broadcast team with microphones and in-ear monitors for hosts and performers, while deploying five PWS Helical antennas to ensure reliable coverage across the busy outdoor area.

“This event is a showcase of what can be achieved when coordination, communication and preparation come together,” added Van Winkle. “The Latin Grammys bring an incredible amount of energy and technical complexity, and our team thrives on delivering reliable performance under pressure.”

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit www.professionalwireless.com.