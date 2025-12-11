Art Institute of Chicago Produces Digital Content with Blackmagic Design

Museum leverages Blackmagic Design cameras and gear to help visitors connect with artwork.

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, December 11, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced that the famed Art Institute of Chicago uses a host of Blackmagic Design products, including Blackmagic PYXIS 6K digital film cameras, to produce video content for the museum, ranging from in gallery and social media videos to special events such as interactive and 360 degree experiences.

Founded in 1879, the Art Institute of Chicago is one of the world’s leading art museums, dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting works of art that span time periods, cultures, geographies, and identities. With a commitment to sharing its artwork with broad audiences, the museum regularly creates video content for its exhibitions and marketing purposes. It also collaborates with teams across the museum to create content for its partners, from tourism groups to the museum’s own HR department.

According to Creative Director of Digital Content Kirill Mazor, “Our objective is to engage with visitors, as well as connect people who can’t be at the museum with our collection, so we do a lot of R&D into new avenues that will help us reach our existing audiences and discover new ones.”

The museum has used Blackmagic Design products for several years, most recently adding a pair of PYXIS 6Ks. “We have used the PYXIS cameras for a range of our productions, and our on the fly social media content,” said Mazor. “The compact form factor and full frame sensor are practical for the low light of the museum galleries, and we adapt the modular build for our different shooting situations while keeping a clean footprint.”

The museum also uses Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras. The Digital Content team shoots in Blackmagic RAW and color grades in DaVinci Resolve Studio with a DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel. The museum’s AV integration team uses HyperDeck Studio HD Mini broadcast decks for certain time based media and exhibition content. A robust networked system allows them to control and monitor the HyperDeck Studio HD Minis remotely.

The Art Institute of Chicago recently produced two major special exhibitions, including Georgia O’Keeffe: “My New Yorks” for which the team used Blackmagic Design gear to create content, from pre production to post.

“We used the cameras to scout efficiently in pre production, dialing in exactly how we wanted our interviews to look and developing a unique top down approach for showcasing ephemera from the exhibition,” said Mazor.

The video was graded in DaVinci Resolve Studio with exhibit playback from HyperDeck Studio HD Minis. Additionally, the recent Van Gogh and the Avant Garde: The Modern Landscape exhibit was also graded in DaVinci Resolve Studio with gallery playback from the HyperDeck Studio HD Minis.

Color grading is one of the most critical parts of the museum’s post production workflow, and both DaVinci Resolve Studio and the DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel provide control and precision.

“We use the Mini Panel for intuitive, hands on control during grading sessions, helping us work quickly and fine tune the look in a way that feels both artistic and efficient,” he said. “Having the right tools in place helps us make the most of every storytelling opportunity, elevating artists and their work with content that feels aligned with the quality of the exhibitions themselves. This makes a huge difference in how we tell stories and helps us to engage with our visitors in many new ways.”

“It’s exciting to work at a place like the Art Institute where there’s room to experiment and raise the bar for how museums approach video and connect with our audiences,” Mazor concluded.

Press Photography

Product photos of PYXIS 6K, URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2, Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, DaVinci Resolve Studio, DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, HyperDeck Studio HD Mini and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.