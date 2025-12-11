IHOMI Delivers Powerful EAW Sound Experience for West8 Nightclub

LOS ANGELES, DECEMBER 11, 2025 – When the owners of West8, a newly opened nightclub in downtown Los Angeles, set out to create a high-energy destination for DJ-driven music, they knew that sound would define the experience. To achieve the perfect balance of clarity, punch and power, they turned to integrator IHOMI, who designed and installed a complete Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) sound system that now anchors the club’s dynamic audio environment.

The system, which features EAW MKD Series loudspeakers, SB Series subwoofers and UXA amplifiers, was engineered to deliver exceptional SPL and control in a challenging basement space beneath a residential building. The result is a sound that’s both immersive and finely tuned to the venue’s unique acoustics.

“The owners knew exactly what kind of sound they wanted,” says Oscar Naranjo, COO of IHOMI. “They’ve been in the club scene for years, going back to the Avalon days when EAW was known for that signature club sound. They wanted to bring that same energy and quality back to downtown LA, so EAW was the clear choice.”

For West8, IHOMI designed a layout that balanced coverage and control across multiple listening zones. The main system includes two MKD1294 loudspeakers for the left and right mains, complemented by eight MKD1096 speakers—two dedicated for DJ monitoring and six providing zone coverage throughout the space. Low-end energy comes from three EAW SB825P and two SB250z subwoofers, with additional EAW CIS300 loudspeakers extending sound into the restrooms to keep the energy consistent throughout the venue.

“The pressure and impact from the EAW boxes are incredible,” says Naranjo. “They give that low-mid punch DJs love; very tight, very responsive. Even with 15-inch subs to fit the space, we were able to get great low-end extension without losing clarity or headroom.”

IHOMI specified four EAW amplifiers and integrated an Allen & Heath AHM system for management, giving West8’s team a simple and intuitive control interface. “With EAW amps and processing, everything was seamless,” explains Naranjo. “We could separate the zones, control EQ and make the interface super easy for the client. Just simple volume control on their end, while we handle all the back-end tuning.”

The installation, Naranjo notes, was straightforward from start to finish. “It was a very smooth process. We used EAW’s Resolution software along with Smaart software to fine-tune the system,” he says. “The tools worked perfectly, and the system responded exactly as expected.”

As the club is in the basement of a downtown building, IHOMI faced specific acoustic and spatial challenges. “We had to be strategic about sub placement and tuning because there are apartments above,” Naranjo explains. “We positioned two subs under the DJ booth, one under the entrance stairway, and others around the room for even coverage. The system’s flexibility made it easy to adapt to the environment while keeping everything punchy and impactful.”

Despite the space’s limitations, the results exceeded expectations. “We didn’t have to push the subs hard at all,” Naranjo adds. “The main speakers already give a lot of punch and presence. The whole system feels balanced and alive.”

Since opening, West8 has hosted numerous DJs and events, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “The DJs love it,” says Naranjo. “They get the volume and impact they want, and the owners are thrilled with the clarity and control. ”

In a statement from the club’s ownership team, Raoul Garcia and Louie Sanchez, co-owners of West8 share: “IHOMI and EAW absolutely nailed it. The sound is powerful, clean and exactly what we envisioned for West8.”