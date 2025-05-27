Pro Audio Industry Veteran Matt Mangini Joins Advanced Systems Group’s Expanding Audio Team as Account Manager

Emeryville, Calif., May 27, 2025 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has appointed Matt Mangini as Account Manager within its rapidly expanding Audio team. Mangini comes to ASG with 20 years’ experience in audio technology bringing his extensive experience in audio production for film, TV and music.

As Mangini joins ASG’s audio team, he’ll be reunited with Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins, who currently leads ASG’s Burbank audio team. “I’ve worked either directly or indirectly with Gadget since he hired me for my first job in the industry,” said Mangini. “When he called and said there was an open position with people I had previous experience with, under audio team director Tom Menrath, who has a sterling reputation, it was an easy decision to sign up to bring my connections and experience over to ASG.”

Mangini describes himself as a “technologist when it comes to the intersection between technology and art.” Even before the start of his professional career, Mangini was immersed in technology. Having grown up in the Hollywood post sound community, Mangini brings an invaluable knowledge of both the technology and the community.

“I quite literally grew up in edit rooms and dub stages,” recounted Mangini. “Our family always had a computer in the household, starting in the early ‘80s. My father was one of the first to adopt ProTools at the start of the digital revolution in Hollywood. I love gear. But more than just boxes, buttons, and knobs, I love what we can do with them. The ability to impart some part of the human experience has a certain kind of magic that drives me to help creatives achieve their vision.”

As an Account Manager, Mangini will maintain, grow and build new relationships with clients, vendors and the audio community in the LA and surrounding areas.

Dave Van Hoy, President of Advanced Systems Group, said, “ASG has always had long roots in audio and especially the Hollywood film and television community. While ASG has grown to encompass all parts of media production and post production, our passion for audio has never changed. That is what drove our acquisition of AID and the building of our Burbank audio team that Matt is joining. I’m super excited to bring Matt into the team, having worked with his father for over 40 years.”

Mangini will be based in Burbank and can be reached at mmangini@asgllc.com