Industry Veteran Tim Godby Named to Lead Brightline Lighting Industry Education Initiative

Bridgeville, Penn. – May 27, 2025 – Brightline Lighting, a leading designer and supplier of video lighting systems for broadcast and AV applications, has appointed industry veteran Tim Godby as the company’s Product Ambassador. In this role, Godby is responsible for educating Brightline integrators, reps, and customers about existing and new lighting products and systems. Godby comes to Brightline from Bolin Technology, a manufacturer of PTZ cameras, where he was the Product Marketing Manager.

Godby is based in Brightline’s Pittsburgh office. He started in his new position earlier this month.

“Tim’s technical knowledge and communication skills are exactly what we were looking for in this new role,” said Sam Cercone, Co-Founder, Brightline Lighting. “He’s able to clearly demonstrate the commercial benefits of a new offering in a way that excites people to take a deeper look. Our technology changes rapidly, so we really wanted someone devoted solely to keeping our dealers, integrators and customers up to speed on the latest upgrades and new systems. Plus, he’s a tremendous digital storyteller, and we can’t wait to put his video creation skills to work on Brightline’s behalf. We’re all 100 percent confident he’s the perfect spokesperson for our company. And we’re thrilled he’s decided to join the Brightline family.”

Godby has over 30 years of AV management experience in pro audio, video, and lighting within the broadcast, corporate, house of worship, and education markets. He also brings over 11 years of marketing experience to his new role. While at Bolin, Godby produced and starred in an extensive series of well received videos highlighting the latest technology and customer application stories.

“Brightline has some very exciting plans for the near future, and I’m looking forward to leading their education efforts with the industry at large,” explained Godby. “They’ve got an incredible reputation as a premier lighting supplier to broadcasters, corporations, schools and government organizations, which will benefit my work. My goal has always been to establish genuine connections with people first. I believe in Brightline’s mission, its people and its technology. With that in mind, motivating others to understand the value of what they produce will come naturally. I’m looking forward to combining my corporate training, AV production and postproduction, and presentation skills in my new role.”

Godby will lead a series of classes on new Brightline offerings, starting next month. Sign up by emailing him at: tgodby@brightlines.com