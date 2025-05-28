Pearson’s Connections Academy Teams Up with SkillsUSA to Boost College and Career Readiness

More than a million students gain access to Credly certifications through partnerships with career and technical student organizations

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, today announced a strategic partnership between its College and Career Readiness offerings and SkillsUSA, the largest student-led workforce development organization in the U.S. This partnership is designed to give students the skills and certifications they need to succeed in today’s job market.

Through this partnership, Pearson’s Connections Academy schools will integrate SkillsUSA’s career readiness programs, offering students access to industry-recognized certifications via Credly by Pearson, the market leader in digital workforce credentialing. SkillsUSA provides a comprehensive suite of programs that focus on leadership development, technical skills training, and workplace readiness, ensuring students are well-prepared for their future careers. This initiative is designed to meet the evolving needs of employers by preparing students with practical skills and credentials that are highly valued in today’s job market.

“At Pearson, we’re passionate about empowering students with the tools they need to launch successful careers,” said Casey Welch, vice president of career in Pearson’s Virtual Learning division. “Our partnership with SkillsUSA strengthens our College and Career Readiness offerings, ensuring students are not only ready academically but equipped with the skills employers are actively seeking.”

“SkillsUSA works to ensure students are career-ready day one,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “It’s our mission to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. We’re excited to partner with Pearson in enhancing student experiences and outcomes.”

Including SkillsUSA, Credly badges will be available to more than a million students who participate in programming via all of Pearson’s career and technical student organization (CTSO) partners, including Future Business Leaders of America and HOSA Future Health Professionals. Connections Academy schools will benefit from enhanced curriculum offerings, providing middle and high school students access to valuable certifications that boost employability. Parents can be assured of their students’ preparedness for future careers, and employers will have access to a pool of skilled and credentialed candidates.

Aligning with Pearson’s priorities, this partnership underscores the company’s dedication to innovative solutions and lifelong learning. By integrating SkillsUSA’s programs, Pearson continues to expand its offerings, providing students with comprehensive educational experiences that prepare them for success in college and careers.

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded College and Career Readiness offerings. Launched in spring 2023, Connections Academy’s tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit. Partnerships with professional organizations like SkillsUSA broaden students’ exposure to careers across various industries and is an example of Pearson’s approach to providing workforce readiness solutions for learners, employers and sectors.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn’t just what we do. It’s who we are. Visit us at http://www.pearsonplc.com.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the No. 1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 442,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

