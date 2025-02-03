PrizePicks Appoints Mike Quigley as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Brand Growth and Player Engagement

Veteran Niantic and YouTube executive brings over 30 years of consumer marketing expertise to fantasy sports leader

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced the appointment of Mike Quigley as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting directly to PrizePicks Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mike Ybarra, Quigley will be responsible for further building out a best-in-class marketing organization and overseeing brand vision, go-to-market strategy, campaign development and overall marketing efforts across the company.

“Mike Quigley is a renowned marketing and gaming executive with tremendous experience in driving player engagement, launching campaign activations and scaling successful brands,” said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. “His deep expertise in digital marketing, combined with his player-first mindset, makes him the ideal leader to help us further elevate the PrizePicks brand and engage our passionate players.”

Quigley is a seasoned marketing executive with over 30 years of experience in the gaming industry with a focus on user acquisition, community engagement, and player retention. Most recently, Quigley served as the CMO at Niantic, where he led global marketing efforts for the company’s real-world augmented reality games, including the blockbuster mobile game, Pokémon GO. Prior to Niantic, he was Director of Consumer Marketing at Google/YouTube, managing the marketing strategy and execution of campaigns for both original programming and live-stream events including Coachella and SXSW. Quigley also spent 11 years at Electronic Arts where he served as Group VP of Global Marketing for the EA Games Label.

Quigley said, “I’m thrilled to join PrizePicks at such an exciting time. I admire their relentless focus on exceeding player expectations and creating experiences that keep players engaged. The team’s commitment to deliver fun, innovative gameplay to sports fans is what sets PrizePicks apart and I look forward to working together to amplify those experiences for our players.”

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into responsible gaming remains a key focus. PrizePicks is proud to provide resources to help players enjoy our games responsibly. For more information on the comprehensive responsible gaming tools available on PrizePicks, please visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. Download the PrizePicks app on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

