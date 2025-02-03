eMerge Americas 2025 Announces Dynamic Speaker Lineup, including Dave Portnoy, Palmer Luckey, Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull” and Daymond John

Save the date for Miami’s Premier Global Tech Conference + Expo this March at the Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 11th annual eMerge Americas Conference + Expo, the premier global technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, is thrilled to announce its return to the Miami Beach Convention Center from Thursday, March 27, through Friday, March 28. The conference’s dynamic keynote speaker lineup includes global industry icons Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries and Oculus, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU, and Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., MBA, J.D., founder of Sirius Satellite Radio and United Therapeutics.

With groundbreaking keynotes, riveting panel discussions, and cutting-edge insights on the latest technological advancements, eMerge Americas 2025 will connect top-tier industry leaders, innovators, investors, founders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts from 60+ countries to converge in a dynamic tech conference and expo that drives transformative change.

“Each year, we curate a lineup of groundbreaking visionaries and leaders to inspire and empower the eMerge Americas audience, and this March is no exception. I am beyond thrilled to welcome trailblazers like Palmer Luckey, Dave Portnoy, Daymond John, and Martine Rothblatt to our main stage. We’re also bringing back the one and only Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide himself — Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull. His unwavering passion for innovation and relentless support of global entrepreneurship continue to ignite our communities. Additionally, we are honored to have Stephen Ross, a visionary leader whose commitment to South Florida and transformative work in real estate has shaped the region’s growth. His dedication to fostering innovation will resonate powerfully with our audience. We can’t wait to hear their electrifying insights,” said Melissa Medina, co-founder and CEO of eMerge Americas.

eMerge Americas’ 2025 speaker lineup will include a number of the tech industry’s esteemed founders, investors, CEOs, and government officials, bringing insights and visionary ideas to generate in-depth conversations about the future of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Below are some of the remarkable keynote speakers who will be featured at the event:

Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull”

Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, is a GRAMMY® Award-winning international artist, education advocate, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and eMerge Americas investor.

Dave Portnoy “El Presidente”

Founder of Barstool Sports, consistently ranked the #1 most influential social media account at major US sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Golf, Stanley Cup Finals, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and more.

Daymond John

CEO and Founder of FUBU, award-winning entrepreneur and appointed as Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship by former President Barack Obama. Author of six best-selling books and businessman and investor on ABC TV’s critically acclaimed business reality show Shark Tank.

Lieutenant General Edmond “Miles” Brown

Third Deputy Commanding General for the Army Futures Command. Served as the fourth Chief of Staff, AFC and the third Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Jacques Torres

Award-winning pastry chef referred to as “Mr. Chocolate,” who opened New York City’s first chocolate museum, “Choco-Story New York, Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres.”

Jill Goldstein

Global managing partner for HR and talent transformation at IBM Consulting. Previous 15-year leader in the Talent and HR Operations at Accenture.

Maha Abouelenein

CEO and Founder of Digital & Savvy, best-selling author and entrepreneur. Honored as one of the most influential women in Dubai, named one of the most impactful Egyptians and nominated as one of the Forbes Power Women of the Middle East.

Mariana Atencio

Award-winning journalist, former anchor and reporter for NBC and Univision. Author of best-selling book “Perfectly You” and Co-Founder and CEO of Golike Media.

Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., MBA, J.D.

Founder and former CEO and Chairman of Sirius Satellite Radio (now Sirius XM). Founder of United Therapeutics and since served as Chairman and CEO. Legal advocate for human rights and has led the IBA in presenting the UN with a draft treaty on the genome.

Palmer Luckey

American inventor, innovator, and entrepreneur. He is the Founder of defense technology company Anduril Industries, designer of the Oculus Rift, a virtual reality head-mounted display, and the Founder of Oculus VR, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $2.3b.

Phil Wiser

Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer of Paramount. Previous Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of CBS Corporation and Chief Technology Officer at Hearst.

Stephen M. Ross

CEO and Chairman of Related Ross, Founder and Chairman of Related Companies, Owner of the Miami Dolphins, and devoted philanthropist.

eMerge 2025 attendees will experience cutting-edge content across six stages, each spotlighting key trends in technology, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. Highlighting advancements in AI, healthtech, dual-use + defense, fintech, and more, eMerge empowers global business leaders, innovators, industry experts, and investors to collaborate on solutions that drive real impact. A range of curated experiences for eMerge 2025 include the HealthTech Innovation Hub, AI + Quantum Village, Country Pavilions, Startup Alley & Live Pitches, Exclusive Networking Lounges and the Opening Night Block Party. The eGov Summit will also take place at eMerge 2025, offering a rare chance to engage with military generals, top government officials, and defense leaders as they share groundbreaking insights into the future of defense innovation.

Attendee registration is currently open with an array of package options including VIP, Standard, Content Creator passes, and more HERE. For media members interested in covering eMerge Americas 2025, please visit HERE to apply for a press badge.

Founded by Melissa Medina and Manuel D. Medina, eMerge Americas launched its inaugural tech event in 2014. Over the past ten years, it has grown to 20,000 attendees traveling from more than 60 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations.

For more information about eMerge Americas including past conferences, programs, exhibitors and more, visit emergeamericas.com and follow online via Facebook, X and Instagram.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

