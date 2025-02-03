Vuzix Z100 Smart Glasses and Mentra AugmentOS Usher in a New Era of AI-Powered Wearables

– AugmentOS development platform levels the playing field for smart glasses innovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) technology, and Mentra, a team of human-computer interface experts, today announced the launch of their AugmentOS, a universal operating system designed for smart glasses, including the Vuzix Z100™. AugmentOS combines cutting-edge AI functionality with a revolutionary development platform, unlocking new possibilities for users and developers alike.

Now available at AugmentOS.org, AugmentOS 1.0 is a first-of-its-kind operating system and super app that enhances human potential through AI-powered intelligence. It comes pre-enabled with an array of essential features, including real-time captions, instant translation, proactive AI assistance, smart notifications, AI dashboards, and language learning tools—all seamlessly integrated to work right out of the box.

Beyond its built-in capabilities, AugmentOS introduces a groundbreaking development platform that simplifies smart glasses app development. Developers can now build a single application that runs across multiple smart glasses models, while multiple AI assistants can work in parallel, using real-world context to proactively assist users throughout their day.

“This is the moment where AI steps out of our phones and into our world. By partnering with an industry leader like Vuzix, we’re creating a platform where AI can finally see what we see and understand our context in real time. For the first time, multiple AI assistants can work together seamlessly to enhance our daily lives—right in our field of view,” said Cayden Pierce, CEO of Mentra. “What excites me most about AugmentOS is how it brings AI-powered smart glasses to life today. Users get an incredible set of tools out of the box, while developers gain a frictionless way to build next-generation AI applications.”

“The Z100 smart glasses are an ideal platform for AugmentOS,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Our close collaboration with Mentra will accelerate developer adoption and innovation in the smart glasses industry, positioning Vuzix at the forefront of the AI-enabled wearable revolution.”

With the launch of AugmentOS, Vuzix and Mentra are making AI-powered smart glasses more accessible, functional, and developer-friendly than ever before, paving the way for the next generation of augmented reality experiences.

For more information on AugmentOS, visit AugmentOS.org.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

