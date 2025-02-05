Private Tutoring Market in Canada to grow by USD 5.36 Billion from 2025-2029, focus on STEM education fuels growth, Report on how AI is driving market transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The Private tutoring market in Canada size is estimated to grow by USD 5.36 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on stem education is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring. However, availability of open-source material poses a challenge. Key market players include Canada Online Tutoring Inc., GetJoeZoo, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kesson Group Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Mobile Tutors Ltd., My Tutor Source, Nerdy Inc., Nirvana Tutoring, Oxford Learning Centers Inc., Paper Education Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PrepAnywhere Inc., Preply Inc., Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Tutor Doctor, TutorOne Inc., Tutors Co., and Wyzant Inc..

Private Tutoring Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5359.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.8 Regional analysis Canada Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries Canada and North America Key companies profiled Canada Online Tutoring Inc., GetJoeZoo, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kesson Group Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Mobile Tutors Ltd., My Tutor Source, Nerdy Inc., Nirvana Tutoring, Oxford Learning Centers Inc., Paper Education Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PrepAnywhere Inc., Preply Inc., Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Tutor Doctor, TutorOne Inc., Tutors Co., and Wyzant Inc.

Market Driver

The private tutoring market in Canada is witnessing a proliferation due to the adoption of technological advancements and changing educational trends. Stem education and career-oriented courses are popular, leading to increased competition among students for admissions to reputed universities. Parents are seeking additional support for their children’s education, driving the demand for private tutors. Online private tutoring, mobile applications, and connected devices are making learning more accessible and convenient. Data analytics and personalized learning are key trends, with digital tutorial platforms using AI to provide personalized guidance. My Tutor Source and Nirvana Tutoring are leading players in this competitive market. Affordability is a concern for lower-income families, but the popularity of online learning and edutainment is increasing. The education sector is evolving, with mainstream schooling facing intense competition from alternative educational methods. The globalized world places immense pressure on students’ competitiveness, leading to a high demand for private tutoring services, especially for college students and private schools. The use of augmented and virtual reality games in learning is also gaining popularity. The Harvard study highlights the importance of cultural capital and exam results, making private tutoring centers a preferred choice for affluent households. The digital learning landscape is continually changing, with budget constraints and financial compromise being key challenges for underserved communities.

The private tutoring market in Canada has witnessed significant growth due to the integration of advanced education technology. Vendors are incorporating innovative tools like mobile applications and wearables to improve learning experiences. The use of mobile-based tutoring services has increased due to the widespread availability of smartphones and expanding internet infrastructure. Notable companies, such as Sylvan Learning LLC, provide online tutoring through their websites and proprietary mobile applications. This technological integration enhances accessibility and flexibility for students, making education more convenient and effective.

Market Challenges

The private tutoring market in Canada is experiencing significant growth due to various challenges in children’s education. Stem education requires additional support, leading to the proliferation of online private tutoring and mobile applications. Connected devices and data analytics enable personalized learning through digital tutorial platforms, including My Tutor Source and Nirvana Tutoring. Parents seek private tutors to provide personalized guidance for their children, especially in a competitive examination-oriented education system. Technological advancements, such as AI, have increased competition among private tutoring services, making it crucial for providers to offer affordable prices for the middle-class segment. The popularity of online learning and educational tourism has also impacted the education sector, with students and families prioritizing accessibility and convenience. Despite the benefits, affordability remains a challenge for lower-income families. The Harvard study highlights the financial compromise that comes with alternative educational methods. Communities with cultural capital also prioritize private tutoring centers for their children’s academic success. The intense competition among students in a globalized world requires excellent grades for admissions to reputed universities, driving the demand for private tutoring services. Private schools and mainstream schooling offer various extracurricular activities, such as clubs for music, dance, language lessons, and more. Local tutors provide curriculum-specific guidance, making them a popular choice for families. The digital learning landscape continues to evolve, with the adoption of augmented and virtual reality games, career-oriented courses for college students, and academic private tutors for exam syllabi and testing methods. The increased competition among private tutoring services calls for innovative solutions, such as edutainment and educational tourism, to attract consumers.

Segment Overview

This private tutoring market in Canada report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

Curriculum-based Learning



Test Preparation

Learning Method

Online



Blended



Classroom-based

Geography

North America

End-User

Preschool And Primary Students



Middle School Students

1.1 Curriculum-based learning- The private tutoring market in Canada encompasses services for academic subjects, including STEM, arts, and foreign languages. The significance of STEM education in Canada’s education industry has driven the segment’s growth in recent years. Educational institutions prioritize practical, hands-on learning approaches for STEM subjects. Parents are increasingly seeking private tutoring services to ensure their children excel in these essential concepts from an early age due to the increasing job opportunities in STEM fields. Vendors focusing on specific subjects, such as mathematics or science, can build a strong learner base by showcasing their expertise. For instance, Mathnasium LLC offers customized math learning plans. Wyzant Inc. And Sylvan Learning LLC provide in-person and online tutoring for various academic subjects, including STEM and languages. With the shift towards digital testing and assessments in K-12 education, vendors offering digital testing and assessment solutions have opportunities to grow. The curriculum-based learning segment is expected to witness moderate growth, positively impacting the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The private tutoring market in Canada is witnessing a significant proliferation, driven by the growing demand for stem education and personalized learning solutions. Online private tutoring has become increasingly popular, with mobile applications and connected devices enabling flexible and convenient access to tutoring services. Data analytics plays a crucial role in delivering customized learning experiences, catering to the unique needs of students. Parents are recognizing the benefits of private tutoring for their children’s education, leading to intense competition among providers. Affordability remains a concern for lower-income families, but the adoption of online booking systems and career-oriented courses are making private tutoring more accessible. Consumer preferences for edutainment, educational tourism, and technologies like augmented and virtual reality games are also shaping the market landscape. Students seeking advanced knowledge and skills in specific areas are turning to private tutoring services for career-oriented courses.

Market Research Overview

The private tutoring market in Canada is experiencing a proliferation due to the adoption of technological advancements and changing educational priorities. Stem education is a major focus, with online private tutoring and mobile applications becoming increasingly popular. Connected devices and data analytics enable personalized learning experiences, catering to the unique needs of students. My Tutor Source and Nirvana Tutoring are among the digital tutorial platforms that offer personalized guidance to learners. Parents seek additional support for their children’s education, especially in a competitive and examination-oriented academic environment. The middle class segment is driving the popularity of private tutoring services, despite the high cost. Families from affluent households and academic private tutors are also in demand for their expertise in exam syllabi and testing methods. The increased competition among students for admissions to reputed universities and career-oriented courses adds to the demand for private tutoring. The globalized world and financial compromise in underdeveloped countries have led to the growth of educational tourism and alternative educational options. Accessibility and convenience offered by digital learning platforms, augmented reality, and virtual reality games are also contributing factors. Students from primary learning to college levels are benefiting from these services, with personalized guidance and edutainment becoming essential components of the digital learning landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Curriculum-based Learning



Test Preparation

Learning Method

Online



Blended



Classroom-based

Geography

North America

End-User

Preschool And Primary Students



Middle School Students

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

