Learn Your Love Language This Valentine’s Day with Streaming Programming on Cineverse’s Dove Channel and More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced its upcoming content slate to celebrate Valentine’s Day, across its many streaming channels.

After the Merry Krismass campaign delivered Dove Channel ‘s best week ever, the women-focused romance streaming service is kicking off its next big celebration, Valentine’s Day, with its inaugural Love Language stunt. Dove – which unveiled its new “Live. Laugh. Dove.” promo and branding in December – will be premiering 12 new titles acquired from ReelOne. These include: A Missed Connection, A Snapshot of Forever, A Town Called Love, Finding Love in Saint Lucia, For the Love of Chocolate, How to Win a Prince, Lemonade Stand Romance, Love Amongst the Stars, Love for Starters, Love Map, The Royal Bake Off and The Wedding Arrangement.

Additionally, as previously announced , Cineverse’s popular horror streaming service SCREAMBOX, will premiere Terrifier 3 on Valentine’s Day. As a special treat, fans will be able to subscribe to the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service for just $2.99. Meanwhile, on SCREAMBOX’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, fans can enjoy an Art’s Bloody Valentine takeover where Art himself is curating the lineup in celebration of the slasher hit’s SVOD release.

Other special programming and themes on Cineverse streaming FAST/SVOD channels include:

Comedy Dynamics : Love to Laugh

: Fandor : Bad Romance and Love is Blind

: and Midnight Pulp : Hellraisers and Heartbreakers and I Love You To Death

: and RetroCrush : Intergalactic Romance and All’s Fair in Love and War

: and SCREAMBOX : Terrify Your Heart

: Cineverse : Galentine’s Day and All the Feels

: Day and Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan : Puppy Love

: Barney : Barney Sized Hugs

: Garfield and Friends : Be My Garfield

: So…Real : Finding Love

: Yu-Gi-Oh!: Boy Duels Girl

“Love isn’t one-size-fits-all, and neither are Cineverse’s Valentine’s Day stunts,” said Cineverse SVP Programming and Strategy Sara Burns. “Fans can celebrate love in all its glory—or its chaos—with our specially curated lineups which prove that from the heartwarming to the heart-stopping, there’s something for every mood and every love language.”

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror ( Screambox , Midnight Pulp ), Pan-Asian and Anime ( RetroCrush , AsianCrush ), Comedy ( Comedy Dynamics ), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film ( Fandor ), Romance and Rom Coms ( Dove Channel ), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

