Movie Production Market to Grow by USD 90.4 Billion (2025-2029) with Growing Popularity of Global Box Office Boosting the Market, Report with Market Evolution Powered by AI – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is driving market transformation – The global movie production market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.4 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of global box office is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus on digital movie screens. However, growing threat of piracy poses a challenge. Key market players include A24 Films LLC, Annapurna Productions LLC, Anonymous Content, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Legend Pictures LLC, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Studios, Paramount Global, RatPac Entertainment LLC, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., UltraV Holdings LLC, Universal Pictures, Village Roadshow Ltd., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd..

Movie Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 90.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, Germany, India, France, Japan, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled A24 Films LLC, Annapurna Productions LLC, Anonymous Content, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Legend Pictures LLC, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Studios, Paramount Global, RatPac Entertainment LLC, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., UltraV Holdings LLC, Universal Pictures, Village Roadshow Ltd., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

Movie production market is thriving with new trends shaping the industry. Theaters continue to be a key revenue source, but digital platforms are gaining popularity. 3D films and virtual reality (VR) are on the rise, with streaming services like IPTV, Digital newspapers, DTH, and Digital cable leading the charge. Millennials prefer watching movies and TV shows on the Internet, driving growth in the online streaming market. Hollywood, local production houses, and film studios are adapting to this shift, producing content for screens of all sizes. Streaming services and social media platforms are disrupting traditional film distribution, with studios and broadcasters collaborating with OTT platforms. Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Philippine, Vietnamese, Australian, and general entertainment movies & music are increasingly available online. Creative writing, music, and TV shows are in demand, with production companies and distribution companies playing crucial roles. Smart devices like tablets, laptops, and mobile phones make on-the-go viewing a reality. Hit shows like Squid Games prove the power of digital content. The future of movie production is exciting, with innovation at every turn.

The global movie production market is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of digital movie screens globally. This trend is driven by the availability of a diverse range of films from various regions, languages, and genres, as well as rising disposable incomes. In particular, emerging markets are showing strong growth. With consumers seeking superior entertainment experiences, investments in new digital movie theaters are increasing. The primary format for films is now Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs), which have replaced traditional 35-mm film prints. A DCP is a collection of digital files used for movie projection in theaters. This shift to digital technology is a key factor fueling market growth.

Market Challenges

• Movie production market faces various challenges in today’s dynamic media landscape. Traditional theaters compete with live streaming services like IPTV, Digital cable, DTH, and streaming platforms. Millennials prefer watching movies and TV shows on their smart devices, including tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. 3D films and virtual reality (VR) are disrupting the industry, while online streaming market for movies, music, and videos continues to grow. Film distributors, Hollywood studios, and local production houses face competition from streaming services and social media platforms. Box office collections depend on cinema chains and OTT platforms. China, Japan, India, Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, and other countries contribute unique movies and music to the market. Production companies, distribution companies, film studios, broadcasters, and cinema chains collaborate to meet consumer demands. Creative writing, music, and TV shows are essential components of this evolving industry.

• Film piracy is an unauthorized activity that negatively impacts the movie production market. With the rise of online movie ticket booking services, the convenience they offer has made them a popular platform for accessing and downloading pirated content. This illegal activity harms the profitability of the movie industry as it provides a free alternative to paying for legitimate movie watching channels. In the global movie production market, film piracy can significantly reduce revenue for movie producers and distributors, potentially impacting future investments in film production.

Segment Overview

This movie production market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Language

English



French



Spanish



Mandarin



Others

Genre

Drama



Action



Comedy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Product

Movies



Music



Videos

1.1 English- The English movie production market is dominated by key vendors such as Warner Bros and Walt Disney, known for their extensive film libraries. Walt Disney Studios, in particular, boasts a collection of over 5,500 live-action and animated movies, spanning a century of production history. In 2023, the Studios Division of Walt Disney introduced about fifty films and thirty television shows for their direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform, in addition to the Fox brands’ offerings. These channels broadcast thematically branded English content, including genres like comedy, crime, and more, across the globe. Advancements in technology continue to shape the English movie production landscape. For instance, 360-degree videos, which record all angles of a movie set, have emerged as a trend. These videos, along with virtual reality (VR), are the latest advances in digital content after 3D, 4D, and 5D technologies. VR is particularly noteworthy, as it is being extensively used in English movies to create experiences for audiences. These technological innovations are expected to drive the growth of the English movie production market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Movie Production Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that encompasses various modes of watching, from traditional cinemas to emerging technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Online Streaming. The market includes 3D films, IPTV, Digital newspapers, DTH, and Digital cable, providing diverse options for audiences worldwide. The market is rich with content from various genres, including General Entertainment Movies, Chinese Movies & Music, Japanese Movies & Music, Indian Movies & Music, Philippine Movies & Music, Vietnam Movies & Music, Australian Movies & Music, and more. Production houses are the backbone of this industry, employing creative writing, music, and TV shows to bring stories to life. The recent phenomenon of shows like “Squid Games” has further fueled the growth of the market, making it an exciting space to watch.

Market Research Overview

The Movie Production Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that encompasses various forms of media and technology. Movies, once a staple of traditional theaters, now find a home on various platforms, including IPTV, Digital newspapers, DTH, and Digital cable. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have revolutionized the way we consume content, with Millennials leading the shift towards online streaming. 3D films and Virtual Reality (VR) are pushing the boundaries of cinematic experience, while Television and Music & videos continue to dominate the residential and commercial sectors. Film distributors play a crucial role in bringing these productions to various screens, from Hollywood blockbusters to local productions from China, Japan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, and beyond. Production companies, studios, and broadcasters collaborate to create engaging content, while cinemas and OTT platforms adapt to the changing landscape. Social media platforms have become essential marketing tools, with shows like “Squid Games” breaking records and sparking global conversations. Smart devices, from tablets to laptops and mobile phones, make it easier than ever to access this content, making the Movie Production Market an exciting and innovative space to watch.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

