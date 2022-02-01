PrivacyHawk releases 2023 personal data, privacy and AI report highlighting consumer alarm and sentiment about privacy and AI

Americans have grave concerns about their personal data, bipartisan demand for a national privacy law, and a bleak, pessimistic view of an AI-dominated future





The survey report, “Consumer Privacy, Personal Data, & AI Sentiment 2023,” can be downloaded for free at privacyhawk.com/personal-data-report-2023.

“The people have spoken: They want privacy; they demand trusted institutions like banks protect their data; they universally want Congress to pass a national privacy law; and they are concerned about how their personal data could be misused by artificial intelligence,” said Aaron Mendes, CEO and co-founder of PrivacyHawk. “Our personal data is core to who we are, and it needs to be protected through a combination of taking personal action such as using tools like PrivacyHawk, federal regulations, and responsible business practices by trusted institutions and tech companies.”

The key insights of the survey include:

Americans are deeply concerned about their personal data, believe their data is priceless, want a national privacy law, and are pessimistic about the rise of AI and personal data. Americans expect their banks and financial institutions to provide security products to protect their personal data. This highlights the trust consumers have in financial institutions and their desire for them to help keep them safe beyond just managing their money. Fraud, identity theft, and scams are rampant, personal data exposure is a key cause, and these concerns are shared by all demographics: age, gender, and political affiliation. The concern about personal data and privacy is universal, not just amongst a small niche population.

Insightful data points

While the full report contains over 30 data points and insights, some of the most poignant are below.

Americans have broad concerns about personal data risks. Nearly half of the U.S. population (45%) are very or extremely concerned about their personal data being exploited, breached, or exposed. Over 94% are generally concerned. Only 5.7% of the population is not concerned at all about their personal data risk. There is overwhelming bipartisan desire for a national privacy law. Over 92% of Americans want Congress to enable a national privacy law that gives them the right to know, delete, not be sold and stop data brokers. This is also consistent across gender and age. This is the first time in modern times we’ve ever seen over 90% of Americans agree on anything. Even more, over 93% of people want the privacy regulation to stop companies from selling their personal data. A privacy score is overwhelmingly desired by consumers. Nearly 90% of Americans would like to have a privacy score – like a credit score – that gives them insights into how many personal data exposures they have. (PrivacyHawk has a patent pending free Privacy Score offered through its mobile application.) Consumers place enormous value on their personal data. More than half of Americans, 54%, would NEVER sell their personal data for any price. Of those willing to sell their data, 62% value it at over $1,000, with 17.5% valuing their personal data at over $10,000! That means of the 44% that were willing to sell their personal data, they value it in aggregate at $630 billion! Americans REALLY value their personal data. Democrats were 50% more likely to sell their personal data than Republicans and independents. This was the only significant difference by political party in the entire survey. However, the average person’s data can be purchased for under a dollar. So, there is a several order of magnitude difference between what consumers think their data is worth and what it is actually worth on the open market. People under the age of 55 were 70% more likely to be willing to sell their personal data than the older demographic. Americans are deeply concerned about an AI dystopia. Approximately 72% of Americans are very concerned about the potential misuse of their personal data by AI systems in a dystopian future. Over 80% of people are unsure or not confident they’ll have control over use of their personal data by dystopian AI technologies. Over 77% of Americans are concerned that AI could be used to deep fake their voice or face to commit fraud if it had access to their personal data. Over 80% of the population believe the growth of AI technologies has increased the likelihood that their personal data will be used by malicious actors, such as criminals or hacking groups. Nearly 70% are concerned about adversarial nations gaining access to their data for use in disinformation or other geopolitical efforts.

The full survey results are available to the media upon request.

Methodology and data

This survey was conducted in August 2023 by Propeller Insights, an independent market research firm; commissioned and designed by PrivacyHawk. The survey consisted of 1,002 residents in the United States and weighted for demographic representativeness. The margin of error is +-4% with 95% confidence.

About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk, a Los Angeles based technology company, is pioneering the personal data category. Their flagship product is a mobile and web application that gives consumers the ability to identify and reduce their digital footprint, thereby protecting their personal data from fraud, scams, and hacks. Users can easily get themselves deleted from thousands of corporate and data broker databases with the touch of a button. PrivacyHawk also innovated with the first-of-its-kind, patent pending Privacy Score, which is like a credit score, but for your personal data. The app is available to download in Google Play and Apple App Store.

