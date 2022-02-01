Syxsense Partners with MicroAge to Help Enterprise Clients Identify and Remediate Endpoint Vulnerabilities and Threats in Real-Time

MicroAge is offering Syxsense’s full portfolio of Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) products including Syxsense Manage, Secure, and Enterprise

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced a new strategic channel partnership with MicroAge, a full-service solutions integrator. The new channel relationship will further expand the reach of Syxsense’s Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions – which include Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise – nationally.





“As we continue to expand our channel program, we’re pleased to have found a partner like MicroAge who is as passionate as we are about helping enterprise clients overcome the increasing challenges associated with security and endpoint management,” said Jose Rangel, Vice President of Global Channels at Syxsense. “MicroAge is uniquely positioned within the enterprise market and will help us reach important markets nationwide. They will also help us sustain the success we’ve built over the last three quarters as we continue to provide innovative, unified security and endpoint management solutions to clients through the channel.”

MicroAge will offer all Syxsense solutions, including the products offering robust automation via Syxsense Cortex™ and Zero Trust capabilities. Together, they are helping enterprise clients better identify and quickly remediate endpoint vulnerabilities. Syxsense will provide support through sales, technical training, and co-marketing throughout the entire sales lifecycle.

“Syxsense is making waves in the unified security and endpoint management space because they’ve delivered what our clients have been asking for – a centralized solution that allows them to secure and manage all endpoints easily,” said Larry Fulop, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Technology for MicroAge. “When we combine that solution with our team’s market knowledge, clients can feel confident that we’re helping them optimize costs, reduce resource burdens, and most importantly, be more secure.”

Learn more about Syxsense Partner Program: https://www.syxsense.com/partner-program

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. A Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500—Elite 150 Category lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

Contacts

PR Contact



Raymond Fenton



Voxus PR



[email protected]