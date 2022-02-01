Prism Sound Brings 8 Hours At Rockfield Back For 2024

Prism Sound’s hugely popular 8 Hours At Rockfield music production educational event will be returning to the historic Rockfield Studios in Wales on July 16th 2024.

Held in conjunction with Project7 Residential Songwriting Retreats, 8 Hours At Rockfield gives participants an opportunity to learn about some of the most advanced pro audio technology on the market today. Prism Sound will showcase its full range of audio converter products, including the recently launched ADA-128 modular conversion system, while partner companies will also have demo rooms highlighting their technology to attendees.

“8 Hours at Rockfield gives participants the chance to get hands-on with the very latest technology and to learn about recording techniques from our panel of guest speakers who will host live streamed seminar sessions throughout the day,” says Prism Sound’s Managing Director Jody Thorne. “It is also a fantastic opportunity to experience Rockfield’s two state-of-the-art studios, The Coach House and The Quadrangle, both of which have undisputed places in music history for hosting some of the greatest bands in the world including Coldplay, Oasis, Queen, Iggy Pop. George Michael, and many more.”

Prism Sound’s event will be followed by Pro7ect’s annual residential songwriting retreat where renowned music producers will lead daily writing teams, ensuring participants create memorable songs primed for release, while receiving expert guidance and support.

Since its formation nine years ago, Pro7ect has swiftly gained recognition for its exceptional output, with numerous songs progressing to further production and release. More than 200 international artists have collaborated to create 187 songs and this success has led to multiple syncs, numerous releases, and the production of many albums and music projects by artists within the Pro7ect Alumni network.

Pairing songwriters with experienced producers in a legendary studio that is equipped with the very best and latest technology is a winning formula, and this year Pro7ect attendees will have a host of talent to tap into. Headline producer for 2024 include industry luminaries such as Julian Victor Hinton (Stormzy, Seal, Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Trevor Horn), Sophie Ackroyd (Kings Elliot, lleo, RØRY, Kate Wild, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Nina Nesbitt), Gethin Pearson (Badly Drawn Boy, Charlie XCX), Stew Jackson (Massive Attack & Phantom Limb), Jon Fletcher (The PFQ, Magpie Lane) and Lisa Fitzgibbon (The PFQ, The Standing, Moonshee), each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Pro7ect’s Residential Retreat begins on July 16th and culminates on July 20th with a one-day Masterclass, which will be hosted by Julian Hinton. Places on the Residential retreat are limited and applicants must have some songwriting experience and include links to their music in their application. In contrast, the Masterclass is open to all applicants – no previous songwriting experience is necessary.

For more information about 8 Hours At Rockfield, please visit: www.prismsound.com

For more information about Pro7ect’s 2024 Retreat and Masterclass, please visit: www.pro7ect.com

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio hardware and software for music and sound production for the music, film, television, radio and multi-media markets and a range of specialized measurement equipment used in audio equipment development, manufacturing, system building and maintenance. The company’s product range includes a range of audio interfaces covering applications from desktop or mobile recording & production to major studio facilities. Prism Sound also produces the SADIE audio production workstation software used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical or live music recording engineers.

