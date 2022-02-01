Fingerworks Telestrators Releases Enhancements to Computer Vision Live Tracking Software at NAB 2024

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 13, 2024 – FingerWorks™ Telestrators, the leading live telestrator for professional sports and Esports broadcasters, announces updates to its FingerWorks Computer Vision real-time player- and field-tracking software at NAB 2024 (Booth SL10047). The latest enhancements include iOS support for iPads and iPhones, as well as an improved Tagboard control surface that integrates social media assets into a live production. Building off its success in the professional and collegiate football market, the software is now being used on NASCAR, NBA, NHL, PGA and MLB events.

“The FingerWorks development team has been busy this past year, adding new features to our live Computer Vision software,” says Bryan McKoen, owner, FingerWorks Telestrators. “From social media integration and support for the leading mobile devices, to applications beyond football, our exciting enhancements will be a game-changer not only for broadcasters, but also for fans watching at home.”

Introduced last year, FingerWorks Computer Vision traces the path a player takes and can be applied to a live feed or during a replay. Like all FingerWorks telestration technologies, FingerWorks Computer Vision’s Player Tracking tool provides sports announcers with simple, effective tools to illustrate the point they are making to support their commentary.

Player tracking allows any player to be selected and focuses on that player and their movements. Additionally, the Field Tracking tool allows any graphic to be placed and positioned under the players, in real time, and remain in that position during camera pans, tilts and zooms. FingerWorks new masking technology, which is also part of the Computer Vision software, eliminates all logos, markers, etc. and makes them a “virtual” part of the imagery under the players. It also automatically detects scene changes such as fast camera moves, camera switches and clears the tools.

The enhanced FingerWorks Computer Vision software will be on display throughout NAB 2024.