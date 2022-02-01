BCB Music Studios in Istanbul Installs PMC6-2 Monitors

The monitors were chosen by studio owner and founder Burhan Bayer because they delivered such a clean and natural sound.

With over 40 years’ experience in audio – and with a client list that reads like a Who’s Who of the Turkish music scene – musician, composer, lyricist and producer Burhan Bayar knows the importance of having the very best recording equipment at his disposal.

This understanding was the reason why he recently upgraded the monitoring in his studio to a pair of PMC6-2 monitors, which were supplied by PMC’s Turkish distributor BL Müzik.

“I heard the monitors for the first time at BL Müzik’s offices and I liked them so much that I bought a pair,” Burhan Bayar explains. “These monitors allow us to hear acoustic instruments and digital samples naturally. The tones produced are excellent and we are very satisfied with their performance.”

As the founder and head of Bayer Music, Burhan Bayer has had his own studio since 1984, but in 2021 he opened a new commercial facility – BCB Music Studios – which is now home to the PMC6-2 monitors and where all Bayer Music projects are recorded.

Based in Istanbul, Levent, BCB Music Studios has an SSL ORIGIN 32-channel analogue console and a wide range of other equipment from manufacturers such as Manley, Bettermaker, Bricasti, Tegeler, Eventide, Avalon, Amphion and Apollo.

“We record all kinds of music and have worked with some of the country’s most famous artists, including Ibrahim Tatlıses and Müslüm Gürses, Neset Ertas, Mine Kosan, Emrah and Gokhan Guney,” Burhan says. “Over the years we have completed hundreds of projects across many different genres and we now feature some of our recent recordings on our own YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/@BayarMuzik.”

Burhan adds that the PMC6-2 monitors are unique in terms of what they offer sonically, and he is delighted that BL Müzik recommended he tried them out.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, especially BL Müzik, for designing, producing, and contributing to our studio’s success,” he says.

