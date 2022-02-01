Prestigious ‘Carl Foreman Award’ Finds New Home at Ringling College of Art and Design, Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2023) – Ringling College of Art and Design’s Film program was officially selected in spring 2023 as the new home of the Carl Foreman Award. This award will honor a singular achievement by a graduating Film or Creative Writing student in screenwriting, directing, or producing. The award winner will receive a unique, purpose-designed award together with a check for $5,000.

Carl Foreman on the set of High Noon, 1951.

The award was originally created by Evelyn “Eve” Williams-Jones in 1983 in conjunction with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in memory of her late husband Carl Foreman (1914-1984), a prolific screenwriter, director, and producer. Its winners include Joe Wright, Amma Asante, Belinda Bauer, Asif Kapadia, and Steve McQueen. BAFTA still gives an award in Foreman’s honor, but under a new namesake of the interdisciplinary Award for Outstanding Debut.

The annual Carl Foreman Award at Ringling College will be decided based upon students’ senior year work. A diverse and independent jury of six under a chairman will be formed, as was the case with the original BAFTA Carl Foreman Award. It will include creative professionals, senior Ringling faculty, Ringling alumni, and cinema-going members of the public.

The Carl Foreman Award will be recognized as a cornerstone of the Film program’s student recognition initiatives. The annual award will be launched to coincide with the 2023-24 academic year and will continue for at least 10 years.

“We are incredibly honored to be the new host of the Carl Foreman Award,” said Dr. Larry R. Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art and Design. “Of all the film schools in the country, to have Eve and Michael Williams-Jones select Ringling College highlights the exceptional talent of our students and instructors and their commitment to creative excellence. We thank Eve and Michael for their generosity and vision in creating this award and we look forward to the creative efforts it will inspire.”

Eve and Michael Williams-Jones, who brought the award, originally established in 1983, to Sarasota.

Eve and Michael Williams-Jones commented, “Film school graduates today must not only embrace their own creative visions but the vital role that ‘entertainment’ and ‘commercial potential’ play in supporting a thriving film and television industry. The public matters — they pay our salaries via box office sales or subscriptions to streaming services, etc. We’ve chosen Ringling College’s Film program as the new home for the Carl Foreman Award for the next decade to inspire its students to even greater heights in their creative and commercial development and to bring attention to its world class facilities and its outstanding faculty under the leadership of Oscar-winning Film faculty member, Patrick Alexander. Ringling College has a fast growing reputation as one of the nation’s top film schools and we are both thrilled to contribute our time and resources towards helping it realize its considerable potential.”

Established in 2007 with just seven students, the Ringling College Film program has grown to more than 100 and is consistently ranked in the Top 25 American film schools — when in competition with both graduate and undergraduate programs. With a focus on narrative and branded entertainment, the program has earned a distinguished reputation by preparing students for industry careers through rigorous experiential learning on academic and commercial projects. Students learn every aspect of the production process including screenwriting, cinematography, directing, and editing, while using cutting-edge equipment and systems in demand by top industry professionals. The Ringling College Studio Labs soundstage and post-production complex, the largest film and visual entertainment center on the Gulf Coast of Florida, attracts creative talent from the film and television industries, as well as those developing breakthrough content for the digital age: web-based productions; virtual reality; commercials; and branded entertainment.

The College has also advanced techniques in teaching audio post-production. Professional sound designer Nick Palladino is on staff to supervise students working in the post-production facility, which has advanced recording studios, a Foley stage, and dubbing stages. Seniors have been designing 5.1 surround sound mixes of their films for theatrical and festival release. Besides working with Palladino on their own films, students and graduates have had the opportunity to work on his client projects at the facility. In late May, Palladino and sound engineer and Ringling alum Troy Logan ’22, Film, will be working with students on the theatrical mix for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert special.

The Ringling College Studio Labs post-production studio includes rooms for sound mixing, an isolation booth with ADR/Foley stage (pictured), recording space, color grading, and three private editing rooms. The post-production studio, as well as the complex’s three professional-grade soundstages can be hired by external clients for use. Ringling College Film students also take advantage of these spaces, resources, and have the opportunity to work with professional clients.

About Ringling College of Art and Design

Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in eleven disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College’s rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers. For more information visit www.ringling.edu and follow the College on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

