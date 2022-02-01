The Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber Connect 2023 Proof of Concept Showcase Highlights Disruptive Potential of Fiber

PoC program shows how disruption and innovation can be applied locally and network-wide

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBA–The Fiber Broadband Association today announced the Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrations planned for Fiber Connect 2023. The PoCs will showcase how the fiber broadband industry is creating innovative applications, services, and technologies. Each PoC this year will explore fiber’s ability to support disruption, change market dynamics, and push the boundaries of what is possible.





“When fiber leads, the future follows. Our PoC Showcase is a great example of the capabilities that fiber can deliver and the markets that fiber will disrupt next,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “These PoCs are an exciting representation of our members’ ability to redefine what is possible when fiber is the enabling infrastructure that allows any industry, business, or market to go further, faster.”

Fiber Connect 2023 will be held August 20-23, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla., with the PoC Showcase running Monday and Tuesday in the expo hall. The 2023 Proof of Concept demonstrations include:

Digital 3D Georeferenced Fiber Network Roll-Out Management and Documentation – presented by DeepUp This PoC will showcase an augmented reality (AR) solution with which 3D documented subsurface fiber networks can be virtually recovered and digitally seen in 3D to assist fiber network planning.

Enhancing the Customer Experience and Streamlining Operations with Cloud-Based Provisioning, Billing, and Orchestration – presented by Ting Internet and Wavelo This PoC will demonstrate an approach to automate, orchestrate and synchronize disparate systems and processes to provision, install, bill, and manage customers more efficiently, ultimately resulting in higher customer satisfaction and lower operating costs.

Get Ready for The Next Generation of Applications by Deploying A Disruptive Broadband Architecture – presented by Ciena This PoC will show how service providers can rethink their network architectural approach, leveraging disaggregation and virtualization, to push network access closer to the user to deliver and scale capacity where needed.

Leveraging Fiber to Efficiently Capture Small Businesses in Your Markets – presented by Calix This PoC will show how Broadband Service Providers (BSP) can leverage their fiber access network, operations, and processes built around their consumer business to offer managed services purpose-built for small businesses.

Multi-Vendor Middle Mile Use Cases Enhancing PON Infrastructure via Infinera’s XR Optics Point-To-Multipoint, Automated by netFLEX® – presented by Infinera and LightRiver This PoC showcases a multi-vendor FTTX PON network implemented with a 400G DWDM Middle Mile point-to-multipoint solution from the router to the OLT

Enhancing Fiber Reach with Ultra-High Capacity mmW Radios at Network Edge – presented by Ceragon This PoC will show how to enhance fiber reach for operators, filling in where fiber may not reach…yet, allowing operators to better service customers with high-speed connectivity – even in problematic locations.

Superior Network Performance – Every Way You Slice It – presented by Nokia This PoC will show how operators can guarantee quality of service with complete granularity across the network from the IP core to a user appliance in the home. With this level of control, operators can use their fiber network for anything and generate new revenues with guaranteed performance for any service type.



All PoC demonstrations at Fiber Connect 2023 will be evaluated during the event by leading industry analysts. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Most Innovative PoC, Best Community Impact, and Game Changer.

For more information about Fiber Connect 2023 and to register, visit fiberconnect.fiberbroadband.org.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

Contacts

Ashley Schulte



Connect2 Communications for the Fiber Broadband Association



[email protected]