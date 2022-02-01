Kontoor Brands Appoints Pete Kidd as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KTB–Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Pete Kidd as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 20, 2023.





Kidd will be responsible for the company’s global human resources strategy and operations including total rewards, talent acquisition and retention, talent and organizational development, and HR information systems. In addition, Kidd will be responsible for translating business strategy into actionable HR programs to fuel Kontoor’s high-performance and growth-mindset culture, overseeing the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and further elevating Kontoor as an employer of choice for top talent. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Kidd will report to Kontoor’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, Scott Baxter.

“As an accomplished leader with a deep commitment to the employee experience, Pete’s track record and extensive background driving innovation, talent programs and HR performance will enable us to take our HR strategy to new heights and deliver continued value to our employees, customers and shareholders,” said Baxter.

Prior to his appointment to EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Kidd was Kontoor Brands Senior Vice President, Global Total Rewards, since joining the company in 2022. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President of Total Rewards at SAIC Inc., Vice President of Total Rewards at Perspecta Inc., and Vice President of Compensation & Benefits in North America at Sodexo Inc. Kidd also held senior HR roles with Freddie Mac as Senior Director HR Business Initiatives and Director HR Projects.

“At Kontoor, our people are our most valuable asset. We are thrilled to have Pete join our executive team to continue to champion our employees,” added Baxter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures, distributes, and licenses superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

