PrescribeDNA Introduces New Approach to Brain Health

How one consultant’s approach is reshaping the way women think about their cognition.

“Your brain reflects the state of your body as a whole, yet it is rarely approached that way. Instead, it is often addressed in parts, without a clear, cohesive plan.”

PrescribeDNA was developed to change that.

Dr. A (Alissa Huhn, PharmD, BCPP, CNGS, CPGx) is a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist and genetic specialist working with discerning women who expect a more precise approach to protecting their greatest asset: their mind.

Her work is grounded in both clinical expertise and personal experience. After discovering she carries the APOE4 gene – the most well-established genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease – she began to question why risk is often identified years in advance, yet rarely addressed in a meaningful, coordinated way.

That question became the foundation of PrescribeDNA.

A Different Approach to Brain Health

PrescribeDNA, based in Long Lake, Minnesota, is a private brain-health advisory service for women seeking a clear, data-driven plan to support long-term cognitive performance.

It is not a clinic, nor a one-time consultation. It is a structured, ongoing advisory relationship designed to translate complex biological data into a clear, actionable strategy.

At the core of the work is a simple premise: brain health cannot be separated from the rest of the body.

From Fragmented Data to Clear Direction

PrescribeDNA integrates genetic data, advanced biomarkers, and clinical context into a unified view of brain health.

Rather than treating DNA, lab results, and lifestyle factors as separate inputs, they are analyzed together to understand how they collectively influence cognition, energy, mood, sleep, and long-term brain resilience.

The goal is not to generate more information, but to create clarity.

Clients receive a structured plan based on their data, along with ongoing guidance to help them implement and refine it over time.

Where Traditional Models Fall Short

Dr. A’s background in psychiatric pharmacy and pharmacogenomics informs a key distinction in her work.

In conventional settings, intervention often begins after noticeable changes in memory or cognition. By that point, the underlying biology has typically been evolving for years.

Inflammation, metabolic shifts, hormonal changes, nutrient status, vascular health, and genetic predispositions all influence how the brain functions over time. These factors are measurable, but they are rarely evaluated together in a way that informs a cohesive plan.

Medication can play a role, but it is only one piece of a much larger picture.

PrescribeDNA focuses on that broader picture.

Turning Data Into Strategy

At the center of PrescribeDNA is a clear approach: translating complex biological data into a structured, individualized plan.

Dr. A’s multidisciplinary training – including board certification in psychiatric pharmacy, advanced certification in pharmacogenomics and nutritional genetics, and training in functional medicine – shapes how each data point is interpreted.

A lab value is not viewed in isolation. A genetic variant is not treated as a fixed outcome. Each element is considered in context, with attention to its influence on cognition, energy, mood, sleep, and long-term brain resilience.

The process begins with comprehensive genetic and biomarker testing. From there, patterns are identified to understand what is influencing a client’s cognitive trajectory.

The result is a highly individualized plan that may include targeted nutrition, supplementation, lifestyle adjustments, environmental considerations, and a careful review of medications in coordination with the client’s existing care team.

Dr. A’s approach draws from principles often associated with functional and integrative medicine, while remaining highly individualized, data-driven, and focused on long-term cognitive performance.

A Strategic, Ongoing Advisory Relationship

PrescribeDNA is structured as a long-term engagement, typically spanning a year or more.

This reflects the reality that brain health is not static. It evolves over time, and so must the strategy supporting it.

Rather than providing isolated recommendations, Dr. A works with a select number of clients on an ongoing basis, helping them interpret their data, make informed decisions, and adjust their approach as needed.

This work complements existing medical care.

Dr. A serves as a strategic health advisor, analyzing each client’s data and guiding decisions that shape their brain health with insight grounded in their biology.

Who This Work Is Designed For

The women who seek out PrescribeDNA are often high-functioning, highly responsible, and accustomed to making complex decisions in other areas of their lives.

They are not looking for general advice or one-size-fits-all protocols. They want to understand what is happening in their own bodies and what to do about it.

They value clarity, discretion, and a more precise approach to protecting their cognitive performance over time.

PrescribeDNA Wins 2026 U.S. Brain Health Award

PrescribeDNA has been recognized as the “Best Genetic-Based Brain Health Program in the United States of 2026,” an honor that reflects its data-driven approach to cognitive health, integration of genetic and biomarker analysis, and sustained commitment to personalized care for women.

Education, Media, and Community

Beyond its clinical services, PrescribeDNA maintains an active educational presence. Dr. Huhn has developed The Younger Brain Masterclass, designed to help women understand the science of brain health in accessible terms, translating complex genetic and biochemical concepts into practical knowledge that informs daily decision-making.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to shifting the cultural conversation around cognitive aging. PrescribeDNA’s position is that awareness, early testing, and personalized strategy represent the most effective tools currently available to women who want to protect their neurological future.

About PrescribeDNA

PrescribeDNA is a private brain health practice based in Long Lake, Minnesota, specializing in DNA-guided cognitive health strategies for women. Founded by Dr. Alissa Huhn, a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist with certifications in pharmacogenomics and nutritional genetics, the practice offers personalized programs built on genetic testing, biomarker analysis, and individualized lifestyle recommendations. PrescribeDNA serves clients through an advisory model that supports long-term cognitive resilience and protection against Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and related conditions.

Contact info:

Dr. Alissa Huhn

Founder, PrescribeDNA

Email: info@PrescribeDNA.com

Website

SOURCE: PrescribeDNA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire