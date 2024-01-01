Ayrton Veloce Support Magician Shin Lim’s “Limitless” in New Lighting Rig at the Palazzo Theatre Las Vegas

Sleight of hand magician Shin Lim’s “Limitless” show is more brilliant than ever thanks to the Ayrton Veloce Profile fixtures recently installed in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

Shin Lim has a long-term residency at the 1,800-seat Palazzo where his family-friendly show has been packing the theater for more than a year. When The Venetian decided to upgrade the Palazzo’s ageing moving light package, Jeff Croiter, Lighting Designer for “Limitless,” became involved in the equipment discussion.

“Shin’s show is reliant on theatrically heightened lighting, especially for the close up magic sections, and the existing lights were inconsistent enough to make the performers uncomfortable,” notes the Tony Award-winning Croiter who also served as Penn & Teller’s lighting designer for 12 years.

Croiter first deployed Veloce as the lighting designer for the Disney musical “Hercules,” now playing in London’s West End. The show has a largely Ayrton lighting plot with Veloce predominating.

“I chose Veloce for ‘Hercules’ because they have a bright, clean LED source and for the amount of intensity you get when using saturated color.” he says. “I love the way they mix color and the variety of color I can get out of the fixture. And that they snap seamlessly from one color to another.” These were qualities he also sought for “Limitless.”

The Venetian purchased 15 Veloce and mounted them over the stage in a backlight position. “They replace hybrid wash/profile-type fixtures,” Croiter explains. “We use them as backlight washes and for tight specials on the performers throughout the show.

The Veloce also create a series of dark purple outline boxes, which move around the stage floor that are used for transitions. “The fixtures are bright and impactful and sharp enough to make the graphics look good on the floor and through smoke in the air,” Croiter says.

“The Veloce look phenomenal and perform consistently.” Croiter reports. “Since I was pushing to add fixtures outside the brand the venue was buying, the Veloce had to be something I could stand behind – and they are. I’ve been happily using Ayrton fixtures for a long time so felt confident about suggesting Ayrton Veloce for the Palazzo.”